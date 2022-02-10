Germany, France, UK cannot ignore the Iranian threat - Lapid

European countries must address the broader Iranian threat, beyond negotiations for a nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday.

“A nuclear Iran endangers not only Israel but the entire world," Lapid said. "The E3 countries [Germany, France and the UK] cannot ignore the threat posed by Iran beyond its nuclear project. It’s Hezbollah in the North, Hamas in the South. Iran is an exporter of terror from Yemen to Buenos Aires.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Lapid’s remarks came as negotiations resumed in Vienna for the US and Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, which diplomats from some of the countries involved characterized as the final round of talks.