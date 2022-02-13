The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli forces continue crackdown on drug smuggling in Israel's South

Over 2,000 active greenhouses were destroyed throughout 2021-2022.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 11:43
Israeli police are seen busting an illegal marijuana plantation in the Negev. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli police are seen busting an illegal marijuana plantation in the Negev.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

With drug-related violence in Israel’s Negev desert rampant, the IDF and other security bodies are continuing to crack down on drug smuggling and greenhouse in the Negev, destroying over 2,000 greenhouses in the past year and thwarting dozens of smuggling attempts.

The Israeli army along with the Israel Police launched the Magen HaNegev program last year to crack down on the lawlessness and drug and weapons smuggling along the Egyptian border, and improve overall security in the Negev.

According to the military and the police, while crime such as weapons and drug smuggling has been rampant in the Negev for decades, they have only recently begun to view it as a risk to national security due in part to the surge in violence committed during smuggling attempts and weapons thefts from IDF bases.

The smuggling is carried out mainly by young men in communities in the Negev where there is little or no police presence, coupled with low employment, stolen weapons, and the opportunity to make easy money.

Some 210,000 Bedouin live in the Negev Desert, 90,000 of them in unrecognized villages that are largely cut off from basic and municipal services and in structures that were built without permits placing them at risk of demolition by Israeli authorities.

IDF soldiers are seen with seized illegal drugs in the Negev in Israel's South. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers are seen with seized illegal drugs in the Negev in Israel's South. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Those living in the unrecognized village suffer from extraordinarily high rates of unemployment and crime rates. With many living below the poverty line, the money that one can make by joining smuggling rings or stealing weapons from IDF bases is what drives the motivation for Bedouins.

Though the government’s coalition agreement included a five-year comprehensive plan with a budget of NIS 30 billion ($9.3 billion) to reduce gaps within the Bedouin community and the rest of the country as well as a commitment to reign in the violence and crime that has been surging within Israel’s Arab society, nothing has yet been done.

According to IDF figures, Israeli smugglers can make a profit of $50,000-$70,000 during one smuggling attempt that costs $150,000 while those on the Egyptian side of the fence can profit $25,000-$35,000 for an attempt that would cost them $50,000.

With the ability to make easy money, drug and weapon smuggling is a popular occupation for those living in the Negev. But the illegal activity and violence that comes along with it have led security bodies to crack down, working almost daily to thwart crime and bring a feeling of security to residents of the south.

At the beginning of the year, security agencies carried out what they described as a “significant” operation, and destroyed 40 greenhouses that had been found in IDF firing zones and hundreds of related infrastructure needed to grow marijuana. 

The Jerusalem Post learned that over the course of 2021-2022, over 2,000 active greenhouses were destroyed by security services. In 2021 alone over 1200 active greenhouses were destroyed. Sources explained that many more inactive greenhouses and related equipment were also destroyed or seized by security forces.

Over the years the 240-kilometer long border between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has seen countless drug and weapons smuggling attempts by Bedouin.

In 2019, there were a total of 350 smuggling attempts identified with 30 thwarted. The next year, out of a total of 280 smuggling attempts, the IDF thwarted 57 and confiscated close to 400 large bags of drugs, 20 cars and arrested some 20 smugglers.  In 2021, there were a total of 180 attempts identified with 60 thwarted. 

The total amount of drugs has decreased by 36% with 33 tons in 2020 costing NIS1.86 billion to 21 tons costing NIS 1.2 billion. In comparison, in 2019 the amount of drugs smuggling into Israel cost an estimated NIS 4 billion.

In the two months of 2022, several smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border have been thwarted as well. Last week alone troops foiled an attempt to smuggle over 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of marijuana and hashish estimated to be worth NIS 4 million ($1.2 million). 

Most of the smuggling attempts happen in the middle of the night and according to officers involved, there is not one arrest that doesn’t end in violence or where the suspects disappear into the vast Negev desert.

The violence remains a major concern for IDF troops who are stationed along the border and have been fired upon during the smuggling attempts.

In a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post, Lieutenant Danielle Shalom who is stationed along the border with her troops from the Bardelas battalion, smugglers have also used rocket-propelled grenades, heavy machine guns and other weaponry against IDF troops.

“On a day-to-day threat level, ISIS is less of a threat. It’s the criminal smugglers who are more worrisome. They fire at us and it’s a matter of life and death,” Shalom said. “At the end of the day, it’s not really any different than someone who crosses the border to carry out a terror attack.”

One smuggling attempt in late January left two undercover police officers injured after IDF troops from the Caracal battalion opened fire after mistakenly identifying the vehicle as belonging to smugglers and fired towards the wheel of the car. 

The incident occurred after smugglers on the Egyptian side of the border drove up to the fence in armored vehicles with machine guns mounted on top and opened “massive” amounts of gunfire towards Israel in an attempt to deter Israeli troops from approaching the area.

The military said that a total of nine smuggling attempts were thwarted that night and security forces seized approximately 400 kg of drugs with an estimated value of about 8 million shekels, making it “one of the most active nights on the Egyptian border in recent memory.”

Despite the recent violent smuggling attempts, a senior official with knowledge of the military’s campaign explained that smuggling has gone down because of extensive missions by security bodies including the police, Shin Bet internal security agency, as well as Nature and Parks Authority. 

“This is a battle for the Negev,” the official said, adding that “when we cooperate, we are able to reduce this phenomenon.”



