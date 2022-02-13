The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

First female president of IDF Military Court of Appeals is sworn in

Two military judges were promoted in a swearing ceremony that was pushed off twice.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 17:34
Maj. Gen. Orli Markman and Col. Maya Goldschmidt are promoted and sworn in at President Isaac Herzog's residence. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Maj. Gen. Orli Markman and Col. Maya Goldschmidt are promoted and sworn in at President Isaac Herzog's residence.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Two highly experienced military judges who had been promoted to higher ranks were sworn in on Sunday at the President's Residence. This was the third time that their swearing-in ceremony had been scheduled. On the previous two occasions, it was postponed due to one of the participants in the ceremony being infected with COVID-19.  Even on this occasion outgoing Military Appeals Court President Doron Maj. Gen. Doron Piles could not attend because he is ill with COVID.

President Isaac Herzog speaking before  Brig. Gen. Orli Markman was officially appointed president of the IDF Military Court of Appeals and promoted to Maj. Gen. by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, and Col. Maya Goldschmidt was appointed a judge at the Military Court of Appeals, could not help but exclaim "At long last."

Markman who is the first woman to be appointed to her position has broken through the last crack in the glass ceiling as far as women in the legal profession are concerned. The president of the Supreme Court, the president of the National Labor Court, Markman in the IDF and the newly appointed Attorney General are all women.

Markman, who is the granddaughter of Auschwitz survivors, said that when her grandparents were in the death camp they could not have imagined a democratic state of Israel in which a member of their family would be participating in a ceremony of this kind.

The role of a judge said Markman, is to defend the most vulnerable elements of society.  She recalled that when Dalia Dorner was the first woman to serve in the military court, she ruled that all children, no matter what their social status, were entitled to an education.

Maj. Gen. Orli Markman and Col. Maya Goldschmidt are promoted and sworn in at President Isaac Herzog's residence. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Maj. Gen. Orli Markman and Col. Maya Goldschmidt are promoted and sworn in at President Isaac Herzog's residence. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Herzog noted that all of Israel's military judges have been outstanding and have dealt with the most complex and sensitive issues.

The fulfillment of military duties Herzog emphasized, does not permit a departure from humane values, and judges are often called to rule on matters in which there has been conflict between military duty and those values.

Alluding to the recent Pegasus case of alleged misuse of spyware, Hertzog said "Use of technology, yes.  Invasion of privacy, no."

Herzog Gantz and Kohavi were each effusive in their praise of Doron Piles who after five as president of the Court of Appeals and thirty years in the army is moving into a new realm.

All three also made the point that Markman and Goldschmidt were chosen because of their outstanding records and not because they are women, though their achievements will serve to inspire and encourage other women soldiers and women in general.

Gantz alluded to the case of the 80-year-old. deceased Palestinian-American who was mistreated by a group of soldiers, and said that no-one whether 80 or 18 should be left lying alone in the cold. This and other incidents have forced the IDF into in-depth introspection, he said.

Citing the late Supreme Court President Meir Shamgar, Gantz said that the rule of law is not a matter of a personal decision, but of basic human norms that apply to everyone. "Whenever we find exceptions, we have to ensure that they will not be repeated in the future," he said.

Referring to the role of judges, Kohavi said that justice is very important, but even more important is the ability to gi



Tags Benny Gantz IDF isaac herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by