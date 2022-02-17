The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israeli Supreme Court President Hayut denies Amsalem's racism claims

In a rare move, Israel's Supreme Court President Esther Hayut responded to Likud MK David Amsalem's insinuation that the court is racist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 12:20
SUPREME COURT Chief Justice Ester Hayut presides over a hearing in Jerusalem in May. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
SUPREME COURT Chief Justice Ester Hayut presides over a hearing in Jerusalem in May.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's Supreme Court President Esther Hayut fired back at Likud MK David Amsalem on Thursday morning. During Wednesday's Knesset plenum session, Amsalem insinuated that Hayut racially discriminates against Mizrahi Israelis. 

Amsalem on Wednesday seemingly called on Hayut to be more transparent with her feelings towards him: "What is Justice Hayut on? Instead of writing nonsense [in her judicial opinions], why don't you write 'Mr. Amsalem, I can't stand you, not the Amsalems and not the Machlufs." 

It is rare for a Supreme Court Justice to address a public official, especially in such a sharp manner: "Nothing could be further from the truth," Hayut wrote in a letter. 

"I wonder where this intense hatred comes from that brings you to say such harsh things." 

Two months ago, Amsalem said that Supreme Court judges drank a bottle of vodka before writing a legal opinion. 

Hayut continued to decry Amsalem's comments in her letter: "I heard yesterday the words that he said from the Knesset plenum, directed towards me and my colleagues, and not for the first time.

"I grew up in a ma'abara (transit camp) where there were many Amsalems' Machlufs, Bittans right next to Moskovitch's and Hershkovitz's," she wrote, directly negating Amsalem's insinuation. 

Amsalem was quick to respond to Hayut's letter, telling Galei Israel Radio: "Don't forget that a committee of politicians elected you; I was elected by the people." 

"It may be Dudi [David Amsalem] speaking the words, but it's Bibi who is talking," tweeted Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar. 

"Amsalem's relentless attacks on the Supreme Court and its judges are simply part of a systematic plan to delegitimize all the lawful institutions in the State," he added. 

"This is all coming from a personal vested interest, and it's all about Netanyahu's trial. The objective of these attacks is to vilify Israel's judges - I will not let them ruin the state!" 



Tags Supreme Court Esther Hayut Dudi Amsalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by