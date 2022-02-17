Israeli Supreme Court President Hayut denies Amsalem's racism claims

Israel's Supreme Court President Esther Hayut fired back at Likud MK David Amsalem on Thursday morning. During Wednesday's Knesset plenum session, Amsalem insinuated that Hayut racially discriminates against Mizrahi Israelis.

Amsalem on Wednesday seemingly called on Hayut to be more transparent with her feelings towards him: "What is Justice Hayut on? Instead of writing nonsense [in her judicial opinions], why don't you write 'Mr. Amsalem, I can't stand you, not the Amsalems and not the Machlufs."



It is rare for a Supreme Court Justice to address a public official, especially in such a sharp manner: "Nothing could be further from the truth," Hayut wrote in a letter.

"I wonder where this intense hatred comes from that brings you to say such harsh things."

Two months ago, Amsalem said that Supreme Court judges drank a bottle of vodka before writing a legal opinion.

Hayut continued to decry Amsalem's comments in her letter: "I heard yesterday the words that he said from the Knesset plenum, directed towards me and my colleagues, and not for the first time.

"I grew up in a ma'abara (transit camp) where there were many Amsalems' Machlufs, Bittans right next to Moskovitch's and Hershkovitz's," she wrote, directly negating Amsalem's insinuation.

Amsalem was quick to respond to Hayut's letter, telling Galei Israel Radio: "Don't forget that a committee of politicians elected you; I was elected by the people."

"It may be Dudi [David Amsalem] speaking the words, but it's Bibi who is talking," tweeted Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

"Amsalem's relentless attacks on the Supreme Court and its judges are simply part of a systematic plan to delegitimize all the lawful institutions in the State," he added.

"This is all coming from a personal vested interest, and it's all about Netanyahu's trial. The objective of these attacks is to vilify Israel's judges - I will not let them ruin the state!"