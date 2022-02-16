Netanyahu trial prosecution: No laws broken, witnesses should continue

The state prosecution on Wednesday informed the Jerusalem District Court presiding over the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that no laws had been broken by law enforcement relating to the cellphone hacking scandal, and requested that hearing witnesses be continued immediately.

For the first time, the prosecution formally admitted attempted hackings of the cellphones of former top Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber, of an unnamed witness and of defendant Iris Elovitch.

Iris is the wife of Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and was allegedly directly involved in facilitating the media bribery scheme

The prosecution reported that the attempt to hack Iris' cellphone failed and that no information was hacked from the third party witness (it was unclear if this was because the hack failed or became unnecessary).

Regarding Filber, the prosecution said that the hack lasted around one day and involved copying his contact list and copying other information which had not been noted or known about for purposes of the court order that permitted the hack.

A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The statement by the prosecution did not provide a clear breakdown about what actions it took against Filber's computer versus his cellphone.

On Sunday, the prosecution had already told the court that there was no illegal police cellphone hacking without court orders.

However, at the same time, the prosecution had requested that the judges grant it an extension until Wednesday to fully report regarding those instances in which the police did use or try to use some version of Pegasus legally.

State prosecutors also asked for the same extension to respond to defense lawyers' demands for a larger report, including all original and classified materials related to the issues.

It has been known for a week that the police used technology to hack Filber's cellphone.

Last week, the prosecution claimed that this was only done after a court order had already granted the police access to Filber's cellphone, which he had handed over to law enforcement.

Though the third person was left anonymous, there has been rabid speculation that this was former top Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Ari Harow.

Harow's cellphone recordings served as much of the basis for Case 2000 and there was a separate personal case against him at the time.

Harow has maintained his innocence, saying he had to cooperate with the prosecution to avoid continued harassment and unfair prosecution.

The debate now shifts to how much the police hacking of his cellphone went beyond the court order and whether that had any impact on the trial.

The prosecution on Sunday said that there had been no impact on the trial and added that it has had access to NSO Groups' analysis of the issue.

Last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the Mossad and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to assist Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari in double-checking answers provided by the police.

Despite all of the above, the defense is unlikely to take the state's word for it.

Part of the reason the prosecution asked for a delay was to undertake a process with the Public Security Ministry to declassify and censor certain items for being produced to the defense and the public.

According to the prosecution, the review covered over 1,500 cellphones of persons connected with Cases 1000 the Illegal Gifts Affair, 2000 Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair, 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair, 1270 (The Attorney-General Bribery Affair - which was closed) and "Old Case 1000" (alleged illegal gifts which were closed and left out of the indictment.)

The Likud and the other right-wing parties in the opposition on Sunday had released a joint statement rejecting the findings of the task force Bennett appointed. The parties called for the immediate formation of a state commission of inquiry to investigate police spying in Israeli citizens.

"The citizens of Israel are still waiting to find out who was spied on, how much, who ordered it and who was in on the secret," the parties said. "The police cannot investigate themselves in a shallow manner with no one questioned under caution."

Lawyers for the defendants on Sunday had demeaned the prosecution as repeatedly failing to be able to come out straight and admit that it was illegally hacking persons involved in the case, as well as the when and the who ordered it.

The trial has been stalled since Monday of last week when cable authority legal adviser Dana Neufeld’s testimony was halted in the middle after the sides ran into disagreements about whether the prosecution could ask her about texts she received from Filber.

The defense said that not only could Filber not testify until the cloud of alleged illegal police spying was removed, but also that no witness could be asked about anything coming from his cellphone.

At the same time, the government and the police have been signaling a counter-attack since the end of last week to clear the police of most of the charges in the spying scandal alleged by Calcalist.

Even on Monday of last week, the court’s initial instinct was to continue to hear witnesses, such that the defense may have the harder job of convincing the court to halt the trial much beyond a week or so of debate over the prosecution’s explanations.