UN appoints arbitration committee to probe Israeli apartheid

The UN has appointed an arbitration committee to probe Palestinian Authority charges that Israel committed acts of apartheid.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 21:33

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 22:08
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas arrives to delivers a speech during the United Nations Human Rights Council on February 27, 2017 in Geneva (photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas arrives to delivers a speech during the United Nations Human Rights Council on February 27, 2017 in Geneva
(photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)

The UN appointed a five-member ad hoc conciliatory committee to arbitrate Palestinian Authority charges that Israel committed acts of apartheid in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza.

It's the latest step in a procedure that began in 2018 when the PA filed a change of apartheid with the 18-member professional UN body known as the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. 

Both Israel and the PA are signatories to the convention, which allows the CERD to monitor their compliance with human rites and allows them to set in motion an investigation against the other.

In 2018 the PA complained that Israel was out of compliance with Articles 2, 3 and 5 of the convention.

Article 3 binds signatories to "condemn racial segregation and apartheid and undertake to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction."

The five member committee will be composed of: Verene Sheperd, Gün Kut, Pansy Tlakula, Chinsung Chung and Michał Balcerzak. 

The committee was formed prior to the opening later this month of the United Nations Human Rights Council's 49th session.

Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes delivers a National Statement at the Annual High Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme “Thirty years of implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: challenges and opportunities”, at the UNHRC, Geneva. (credit: FLICKR) Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes delivers a National Statement at the Annual High Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme “Thirty years of implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: challenges and opportunities”, at the UNHRC, Geneva. (credit: FLICKR)

It's expected that special rapporteur  on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories Michael Lynk will file a report to the UNHRC, which will accuses it of executing the crime of apartheid. 

The three member Commission of Inquiry,  tasked with an open ended probe into Israeli war crimes is expected to also tackle the issue of apartheid when it produces it first report for the UNRHC's 50th session.

On Thursday a consortium of Palestinian non-governmental groups filed a report to the Committee on the international Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which it also charged that Israel was guilty of apartheid. 



