Herzog: I support dialogue with Smotrich, we can’t boycott Jews

Herzog criticized the UK's Board of Deputies for boycotting Bezalel Smotrich in a harsh speech saying, "We cannot allow ourselves another rift in the Jewish People".

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 11:45
President Isaac Herzog. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
President Isaac Herzog.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

President Isaac Herzog gave a harsh speech on Monday at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency and criticized the UK's Board of Deputies for boycotting Bezalel Smotrich.

In his speech President Herzog said, "I want to deal with another topic, which has to do with a Member of Knesset whose name is Bezalel Smotrich. He leads a very well-known right-wing party, which has support in the Israeli public. I have never supported the opinions of Bezalel Smotrich but I respect democracy." 

"You also know that I am a firm believer in open, sincere communication and dialogue. The three years we spent together at the Jewish Agency were an ongoing dialogue with all parts of the Jewish People. We met and spoke with every stream, community, synagogue and NGO, in Israel and in the Diaspora. This approach, of constant dialogue, stems in part from my own upbringing, which stems from the British Jewish community, which has always been open and willing to converse with other Jews and other Judaisms.

"This is why I found the Board of Deputies’ recent English and Hebrew tweets concerning MK Smotrich a few weeks ago deeply inappropriate. The Hebrew version was downright insulting, and elicited great discomfort."

Herzog spoke of the call by the Board of Deputies earlier this month to Smotrich to leave the UK where he was visiting as part of a trip to Europe to galvanize support against religious reforms advancing in the Knesset.

Smotrich meets with UK Orthodox leaders. (Left to Right) Bnai Akiva emissary Elad Eshel, Mizrachi UK CEO Rabbi Andrew Shaw, Smotrich, Hendon Rabbi Joel Kenigsberg. Both Mizrachi UK and Bnai Akiva UK have distanced themselves from Smotrich and his views. (credit: Omer Rachamim/MK Smotrich's office)Smotrich meets with UK Orthodox leaders. (Left to Right) Bnai Akiva emissary Elad Eshel, Mizrachi UK CEO Rabbi Andrew Shaw, Smotrich, Hendon Rabbi Joel Kenigsberg. Both Mizrachi UK and Bnai Akiva UK have distanced themselves from Smotrich and his views. (credit: Omer Rachamim/MK Smotrich's office)

“Get back on the plane, Bezalel, and be remembered as a disgrace forever,” the board said in a tweet. In a second tweet in Hebrew, the board noted his past statements against Arabs and the LGBT community, and said it rejected Smotrich’s “disgusting ideology that promotes hatred”.

Herzog said, "Just as Jewish communities correctly expect their leadership to be respected in Israel, similarly I would expect Israeli leaders to be treated with respect in the Diaspora."

Herzog added: "For a few years now, MK Smotrich has conducted a sincere dialogue with many Jewish communities which have substantially different values and agendas. He has done so independently, as well as through Jewish Agency MK delegations to Jewish communities abroad. His beliefs are strong, and his willingness to see and connect with someone he may see as 'the other' is something that he has done, and many of you have met him, including the leadership of the Board of Governors and the leadership of the Reform and Conservative movements."

During his visit to the UK and afterwards, Smotrich was in touch with Herzog – who supported him privately.

"I’m certain the message was retweeted and applauded. But now—what have we gained? The gap has grown", Herzog said and the audience applauded with standing ovations.

"Have we not enough anger or disputes amongst us? Have we not all experienced or witnessed enough hatred and toxicity? Have we not had enough of the destruction of the temple due to hatred?", Herzog added.

"I believe in dialogue, and I urge my dear friends on the Board of Deputies to take a pause and invite Bezalel Smotrich to a conversation. Sound your pain, express your views and reservations. Protest and debate. But do so as you sit down and talk. We cannot allow ourselves another rift in the Jewish People. And I say so because I am working with my team on the Kotel issue, which I believe must be dealt with quietly, not vociferously, which does not help—it only lights more and more flares of hatred, which we do not need."

"My team and I are investing huge efforts together with the parties concerned to advance a dialogue that will find amicable solutions at the Kotel. And I urge all parties concerned to lower the tensions and lower the activities and enable an open and sincere dialogue and activities, including some activities the Israeli Government is dealing with, including issues discussed this morning between Prime Minister Bennett and the leadership of the Reform and Conservative movements, and I hope things move. "

"But one thing must be clear. Tafasta merube lo tafasta. It means, from our Sages: if you think you’ve got everything, you haven’t got anything. You can’t have it all. If you want, in the current era of so many challenges, so much antisemitism, and so much hate, we have to be responsible. I call upon everyone from this house, the house of the Jewish People and the house of the Israeli people, which encompasses all facets of Israeli society, to come together and talk together and respect each other and love thy neighbor as thyself."



