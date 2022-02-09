The Board of Deputies, the umbrella organization that oversees British Jewry, launched an unprecedented attack against MK Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday, calling him a “disgrace” and asking him to never visit the United Kingdom again

Smotrich, leader of the far-right National Religious Party, is currently in London as part of a tour through Europe to garner support against some of the government’s religious reforms.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever," the Board of Deputies said in a tweet.



The translation function doesn't quite convey the meaning of the last phrase. It's more like:

"Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever." — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) February 9, 2022

In a second tweet, in Hebrew, the board said that it rejected the Smotrich’s “disgusting ideology that promotes hatred.”

Smotrich said that he flew to Europe out of concern for the assimilation of Jews that would be made worse by the conversion reform being advanced in the Knesset by the current Israeli government.

UK Board of Deputies Head Marie van der Zyl. (credit: COURTESY UK BOARD OF DEPUTIES)

“Conversion is not just an Israeli domestic issue but is of concern to Jews around the world,” he said. “Therefore any changes need to be done in conversation with Diaspora Jews.”

Smotrich is known for his extremist views. Last April, he said that Muslims who do not recognize that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people will not continue to reside in the land. He made the comment just hours before Israel bowed its head to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A few years earlier, he said that his wife refused to give birth alongside an Arab mother due to “mental gaps” between Arabs and Jews.

