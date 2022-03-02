The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett on arms to Ukraine: Our policy is measured – working on more help

Asked if Israel will send weapons to Ukraine, Bennett said that Israel’s “policy is measured and responsible. We are thinking about all dimensions and considerations.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 12:20
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on 2/3/2022. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Israel is working on more ways to help Ukraine, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

 Asked if Israel will send weapons to Ukraine, Bennett said that Israel’s “policy is measured and responsible. We are thinking about all dimensions and considerations.”

 “We are helping Ukraine considerably,” he added, referring to the three planes with 100 tons of humanitarian aid Israel sent this week. On those planes were medicines, medical supplies, sleeping bags, tents and other items, in an “almost unprecedented amount in Israel’s history,” as Bennett put it.

 “We are working on more things in this context,” the prime minister said.

Tags Naftali Bennett Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
