Israel is working on more ways to help Ukraine, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Asked if Israel will send weapons to Ukraine, Bennett said that Israel’s “policy is measured and responsible. We are thinking about all dimensions and considerations.”

“We are helping Ukraine considerably,” he added, referring to the three planes with 100 tons of humanitarian aid Israel sent this week. On those planes were medicines, medical supplies, sleeping bags, tents and other items, in an “almost unprecedented amount in Israel’s history,” as Bennett put it.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“We are working on more things in this context,” the prime minister said.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War: