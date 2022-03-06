The Union of Journalists in Israel has expressed its solidarity with its fellow journalists from Russia and Ukraine that are being affected by the war and has started a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian journalists.

The Union of Journalists in Israel is an independent organization that was founded in 2012 and which strives to improve the well-being of journalists. Part of their mission is to compile reports of violence against journalists and members of the media.

The Union of Journalists in Israel has shown their support to both the Russian and the Ukrainian journalists that are dealing with the war and its effects.

Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“We send our hopes and prayers to the Ukrainian journalists whose country is being brutally attacked and who are acting with heroism and dedication, in order to bring the world and the Ukrainian people a credible picture of the atrocities taking place in their country,” said the Union of Journalists in Israel.

"We are appalled by the news coming to us from Russia, about the persecution of independent media outlets and of brave journalists, who all want to report truthful news, including governmental criticism, to the point of closing them or [forcing them] to change their character," added the organization. "We hope that nothing bad will happen to the free journalists in Russia. To all those who love freedom, freedom of expression and democratic values, we send a message of support and hope for peace and health."