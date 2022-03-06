The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Union of Journalists in Israel stands by Russian, Ukrainian journalists

The Union of Journalists in Israel has expressed its solidarity with both Russian and Ukrainian journalists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 03:00

Updated: MARCH 6, 2022 03:10
Smoke rises at a TV tower following an attack by Russian forces, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. (photo credit: YOUTUBE MEDPLUS/VIA REUTERS)
Smoke rises at a TV tower following an attack by Russian forces, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE MEDPLUS/VIA REUTERS)

The Union of Journalists in Israel has expressed its solidarity with its fellow journalists from Russia and Ukraine that are being affected by the war and has started a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian journalists.

The Union of Journalists in Israel is an independent organization that was founded in 2012 and which strives to improve the well-being of journalists. Part of their mission is to compile reports of violence against journalists and members of the media.

The Union of Journalists in Israel has shown their support to both the Russian and the Ukrainian journalists that are dealing with the war and its effects

Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“We send our hopes and prayers to the Ukrainian journalists whose country is being brutally attacked and who are acting with heroism and dedication, in order to bring the world and the Ukrainian people a credible picture of the atrocities taking place in their country,” said the Union of Journalists in Israel. 

"We are appalled by the news coming to us from Russia, about the persecution of independent media outlets and of brave journalists, who all want to report truthful news, including governmental criticism, to the point of closing them or [forcing them] to change their character," added the organization. "We hope that nothing bad will happen to the free journalists in Russia. To all those who love freedom, freedom of expression and democratic values, we send a message of support and hope for peace and health."



Tags israel press journalism Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by