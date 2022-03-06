State asks court for 48-hour delay in Khan al-Ahmar decision

The state has asked the High Court of Justice on Sunday for a 48-hour delay to submit its plan for the fate of the small illegal Bedouin West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has long advocated for evacuating the community of Jahalin Bedouin perched on the edge of Route 1, below the Kfar Adumim settlement.

His coalition, however, is divided on the issue and the state now wants to submit a response to the court on Wednesday.

The international community has pressed Israel to allow the community to remain in its current location. Former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had warned that its forced relocation could be a war crime.

The Right, which has pushed for the village's relocation has been concerned that a plan is in the works to relocate the community by just 300 meters to the opposite side of Route 1.

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar looks out over the Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Amar, West Bank, December 10, 2019 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The right-wing Jerusalem Envelope Forum said that this latest initiative was essentially a decision to leave the community in its current location.

In 2019 the right-wing NGO Regavim petitioned the court to force the state to relocate the community away from the area, so that it can be preserved for Jewish development. It's the latest move in a protected legal battle that dates back some 12-years.

Regavim has argued that the community's presence near Route 1, is part of a strategic Palestinian Authority plan to ensure that the territory will become part of the final borders of a Palestinian state.

The Khan al-Ahmar community of some 180 people, belong to the Abu-Dahuk clan, exiled by Israel from the Negev in the 1950s.

They relocated to the West Bank when it was ruled by Jordan and settled in the current location in the 1970s without receiving any authorization and have insisted that they want to remain at this site. The Civil Administration has rejected attempts by the community to submit master plans that would allow for it to be legalized.