How can Israelis help Ukrainians during the crisis?

Many Israeli and Jewish organizations are responding to the crisis in Ukraine by providing aid to those suffering from it. For example, SID Israel (Society for International Development) has partnered with other organizations such as OLAM, humanitarian organization JDC and the Jewish Coalition for Disaster Relief (JCDR) to compile a list of organizations and make them more accessible to anyone who wants to donate money and/or contribute humanitarian efforts to Ukraine.

Those listed would be able to provide resources such as food, medicine and mental support to those in need.

The first one listed, NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief, opened a health clinic in Poland near the border with Ukraine. The clinic will provide medical care and counseling to refugees. Natan's work is done in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

UNICEF Israel, another organization listed, in collaboration with the Israeli company TytoCare, will provide 50 remote medical devices that will allow children in isolated villages in eastern Ukraine to be tested and remotely monitored by doctors and nurses. The devices were transferred to 10 medical centers in eastern Ukraine.

An emergency delegation by Israaid is located in Moldova and is assisting refugees from Ukraine. The delegation will provide psychosocial support in addition to hygiene kits and additional emergency equipment for refugees.

Organizations Tag and Brit Olam are working in cooperation with the Chabad House in Zhytomyr. One anonymous donor donated about $50,000 to the organizations for the effort.

The Shalom Corps are sending a delegation of volunteers to assist Ukraine and will provide organizations with useful tools to increase the involvement of their volunteers in preparation for and after the mission.

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress is currently assisting in the absorption of refugees in the Moldovan border areas.

The rest of the organizations that will/have provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine can be found here.