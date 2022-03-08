The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Herzog heads to Turkey for rapprochement with Erdogan

Herzog's visit to Turkey is the first from a president or prime minister since 2007.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 16:24
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

President Isaac Herzog was set to travel to Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, marking a rapprochement between Israel and Turkey after over a decade of heightened tensions.

The official state visit comes at Erdogan’s invitation and is the first by an Israeli leader since 2008 or a president since 2007.

Herzog and Erdogan are expected to discuss the expansion of Israel-Turkey relations.

Herzog plans to travel to Istanbul, as well, to meet with the Jewish community.

Erdogan called Herzog to congratulate him on his election victory last year, which lead to a resumed dialogue between their countries after years of disconnect at the higher levels. They have spoken several times since.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog speaks at Haaretz Climate Change Conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli president Isaac Herzog speaks at Haaretz Climate Change Conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Turkish president called for improved ties with Israel several times last year, including in December to the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.  Despite his differences with Israel over finding a solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, Erdogan said, relations between Turkey and Israel are essential for the security and stability of the region.

Turkey’s change in policy might be related to its declining economy and growing diplomatic isolation, which it has sought to resolve, including through a rapprochement with the UAE.

At the same time, Turkey harbors Hamas terrorists, Erdogan has accused Israel of intentionally killing Palestinian children, and state-controlled media outlets have broadcast antisemitic television series.

This week, Yigit Bulutt, Erdogan's chief advisor, accused Israel and Jewish financier George Soros of provoking the war in Ukraine by encouraging the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also Jewish. Herzog’s office declined to comment on the tweet.

Earlier this year, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel for evicting Palestinians who had illegally built their homes and businesses on public land, and Turkey’s Religious Affairs Ministry organized a “symposium meant to raise awareness about conflict in Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque,” among other destabilizing activities in Israel’s capital.

Tensions between Israel and Turkey began in 2008 when then-prime minister Ehud Olmert met with Erdogan and launched Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip days later. They peaked in 2010 when the Erdogan-linked IHH (Humanitarian Relief Foundation) sent the Mavi Marmara ship to bust the IDF’s naval blockade on Gaza, arming some of the people aboard. IDF naval commandos stopped the ship, were confronted by IHH members aboard and killed nine of them.

Israel and Turkey maintained diplomatic relations in the aftermath, even reinstalling ambassadors in 2016. But two years later, Ankara expelled Israel’s ambassador over the IDF’s response to rioting on the Gaza border.

During his visit to Nicosia last week and Athens the week before that, Herzog gave assurances to mending fences with Turkey would not affect Israel's excellent relations with Cyprus and Greece.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in February that Israel was treading cautiously regarding Erdogan’s overtures.

“Things are happening very slowly and gradually,” he said, adding that Herzog’s trip to Ankara was being fully coordinated with him, and praising Herzog’s role in Israel’s international relations.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.

 



