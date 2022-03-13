The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kindergarten teachers from nine kindergartens arrested for abuse in last week

Mother and daughter kindergarten teachers are currently under arrest for the next two weeks for abuse of toddlers under their care.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 20:45
Abuse of minors. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Abuse of minors.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Kindergarten teachers from at least nine kindergartens were arrested for abuse within the last week.

Two teachers from a kindergarten in Mevaseret were put under house arrest which was later extended. 

Teachers were arrested in Judea and Samaria, Jaffa, Ma'ale Adumim, Ramla, Ramat Gan, Rehovot and Hever. The teachers from all four kindergartens had their arrests extended after enough evidence was gathered against them.

The sixth kindergarten was in Or Akiva, and the teachers were released with restrictions.

"Day after day, headline after headline, our hearts break," said The Kindergarten Teacher Organization of the National Federation. "Ramla, Mevaseret, Or Akiva, Ramat Gan and Rehovot have been starring in the news as places where the kids have been abused in some form or other. The list doesn't end, and our hearts break anew every time.

Illustrative image of a kindergarten. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Illustrative image of a kindergarten. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"A parent who sends their kid to a kindergarten or daycare has to be able to send them there with the assurance that the kid is getting an education and a smile. Until that happens, we won't rest and we will continue to demand that the country act now."

"A real woman of education cannot behave like this to helpless kids," said chairwoman of the Kindergarten Teacher Organization Dorit Hazan. "We cannot allow our children's blood to be free to people who don't deserve it. Calling these women kindergarten teachers is a spit in the face to all of Israel's kindergarten teachers."

"We have had a tough morning around the country where three arrests were extended in Hever, Mevaseret and Ma'ale Adumim," said the Lobby Against Abuse of Young Children in a statement on Sunday.

"We mustn't forget, of course, Orly Davidowitz and Danielle Leibovitz in Petah Tikva who are both under arrest until March 27. The prisons are filling up with people who abuse children, and the decision-makers are staying silent.

"How are none of the decision-makers banging on tables, and why is no one in the Knesset asking Knesset Chairman Mickey Levy for an emergency debate on the subject? How many more kids need to be scarred?

"There are parents here who, in one moment, their entire reality changed and come to us broken, helpless and only want to know why it happened to them and how no one is doing anything to stop it."



Tags children arrest child abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by