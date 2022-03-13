Kindergarten teachers from at least nine kindergartens were arrested for abuse within the last week.

Two teachers from a kindergarten in Mevaseret were put under house arrest which was later extended.

Teachers were arrested in Judea and Samaria, Jaffa, Ma'ale Adumim, Ramla, Ramat Gan, Rehovot and Hever. The teachers from all four kindergartens had their arrests extended after enough evidence was gathered against them.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The sixth kindergarten was in Or Akiva, and the teachers were released with restrictions.

"Day after day, headline after headline, our hearts break," said The Kindergarten Teacher Organization of the National Federation. "Ramla, Mevaseret, Or Akiva, Ramat Gan and Rehovot have been starring in the news as places where the kids have been abused in some form or other. The list doesn't end, and our hearts break anew every time.

Illustrative image of a kindergarten. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"A parent who sends their kid to a kindergarten or daycare has to be able to send them there with the assurance that the kid is getting an education and a smile. Until that happens, we won't rest and we will continue to demand that the country act now."

"A real woman of education cannot behave like this to helpless kids," said chairwoman of the Kindergarten Teacher Organization Dorit Hazan. "We cannot allow our children's blood to be free to people who don't deserve it. Calling these women kindergarten teachers is a spit in the face to all of Israel's kindergarten teachers."

"We have had a tough morning around the country where three arrests were extended in Hever, Mevaseret and Ma'ale Adumim," said the Lobby Against Abuse of Young Children in a statement on Sunday.

"We mustn't forget, of course, Orly Davidowitz and Danielle Leibovitz in Petah Tikva who are both under arrest until March 27. The prisons are filling up with people who abuse children, and the decision-makers are staying silent.

"How are none of the decision-makers banging on tables, and why is no one in the Knesset asking Knesset Chairman Mickey Levy for an emergency debate on the subject? How many more kids need to be scarred?

"There are parents here who, in one moment, their entire reality changed and come to us broken, helpless and only want to know why it happened to them and how no one is doing anything to stop it."