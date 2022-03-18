The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF deputy chief of staff meets with officials in US

The deputy chief of staff discussed security challenges facing Israel and the US, especially Iran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 15:02
IDF deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi visits the US, March 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi visits the US, March 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi conducted an official visit to the United States on Thursday, taking part in a strategic-security forum together with officials in CENTCOM and EUCOM in the US military, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday. 

Halevi also conducted a series of meetings in the Pentagon and with additional officials. The deputy chief of staff discussed security challenges facing Israel and the US, especially Iran, as well as the expansion of a plan for cooperation in operational planning and other fields.

"This visit is another step in deepening and strengthening the joint relationship between the IDF and the US military, with the transition to the area of ​​responsibility of CENTCOM," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday.

Strategy and Third Circle Division head Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman, military attaché in Washington Hidai Zilberman and head of the IDF Foreign Relations Unit Efi Dafrin joined Halevi on the visit.

IDF deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi with US Navy Admiral Christopher Grady, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a visit to the US, March 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi with US Navy Admiral Christopher Grady, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a visit to the US, March 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The strategic alliance with the United States constitutes a significant foundation in maintaining the national security of the State of Israel," said Halevi. "Strategic cooperation between the armies is a force multiplier and is evident in force building, intelligence and operational planning. The IDF's joint and in-depth work with the United States Army will continue to bring great achievements to Israel and its security. We will continue to work together against common threats in the area."



