Rabbi Kanevsky's funeral: Traffic for Sunday and which roads are blocked

Police have asked the general public to prepare accordingly and refrain from arriving with vehicles to and around the blocked roads.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 08:41
TRAFFIC PILES up on King David Street as the work goes on, and on.
TRAFFIC PILES up on King David Street as the work goes on, and on.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

News of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky's tragic passing on Friday afternoon spread quickly throughout Israel. Some estimates have concluded that there could be over a million attendees at the funeral, which is taking place Sunday afternoon. 

Therefore, traffic is expected to be heavy and Israel Police have already announced numerous roads and highways which will be closed down as a result of the funeral, which will be taking place in Bnei Barak.

Tel Aviv District Police has announced the following road blockages:

  • Highway 4 from the Ganot Interchange
  • Highway 471 going west

Traffic jams will reportedly occur on the following roads:

  • Highway 4 up north from the Holon Interchange to the Ganot Interchange
  • Highway 20 south of Kfar Shmaryahu local council to La Guardia Street, Tel Aviv
  • Highway 40 to the south of Derech HaTayasim
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the country on Tisha Be'Av. (credit: SHUKI LERRER)Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the country on Tisha Be'Av. (credit: SHUKI LERRER)

Police have asked the general public to prepare accordingly and refrain from arriving with vehicles to and around the blocked roads. However, their most recent update reported that traffic for the time being in the center of the country has decreased.



