The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rabbi Kanievsky's funeral: 600,000 Israelis set to attend, police fear second Meron

Israel Police are set to block main highways across central Israel • Jerusalem Jews prepare for Bnei Brak trip after Shabbat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 18:28

Updated: MARCH 19, 2022 18:41
People gather outside the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky who passed away earlier today, in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 18, 2022 (photo credit: FLASH90)
People gather outside the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky who passed away earlier today, in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 18, 2022
(photo credit: FLASH90)

At least 600,000 Israelis are expected to attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Police assessed ahead of the funeral, slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Main highways in central Israel, as well as entrance to and exit from Bnei Brak, will be blocked throughout Sunday as hundreds of thousands will flock to attend Kanievsky's funeral in the Ponevezh community cemetery in the city.

Heavy traffic is expected on Highway 1 as early as Shabbat ends on Saturday evening, as many Jerusalem residents are set to make the journey west to central Israel.

Highway 4, which runs along the entire Gush Dan region, will be partially closed from 7:00 a.m. local time, with the blocked section of the highway used by police as a bus terminal for Israelis entering and leaving Bnei Brak. Traffic is also expected to be disrupted on Highways 2, 5 and 6 throughout Sunday.

The number of attendees is expected to be similar to that of the funeral of Sephardic former chief rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2013, when up to 850,000 Israelis attended the funeral of Shas party's spiritual leader, according to police estimates.

Israel Police will allocate some 3,000 officers to secure the event, KAN News reported after police chief Kobi Shabtai held a situational assessment with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev.

PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTER Omer Bar Lev, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (center) and head of the Northern Command Police District Shimon Lavie attend a ceremony in Nazareth in November. (credit: MEIR VAKNIN/FLASH90) PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTER Omer Bar Lev, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (center) and head of the Northern Command Police District Shimon Lavie attend a ceremony in Nazareth in November. (credit: MEIR VAKNIN/FLASH90)

Israel Police have formulated an operational plan presented to Bar Lev. Reports suggest the police are concerned that the event could take a drastic turn for the worst, with Maariv police sources comparing the event to a potential Meron disaster.

The revered rabbi, considered to be the leader of his generation in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) society, died at 94 on Friday after failed resuscitation attempts by United Hatzalah medics who rushed to the scene after receiving reports of Kanievsky's collapse.

Road closures are also set to affect Ben-Gurion Airport and Sheba Medical Center. Officials at the Tel Hashomer medical complex have reportedly begun drawing emergency plans for patients and staff in the scenario that the hospital will be besieged by the masses attending rabbi Kanievsky's funeral.

Police officials have made a request to the Israeli public to avoid driving to the Gush Dan region except those seeking to attend the funeral.

Despite Jewish law stating it is customary to bury the dead on the day they die, leading rabbis decided it was best to hold Kanievsky's funeral on Sunday, following consultations.



Tags Israel Israel Police Judaism rabbi funeral bnei brak traffic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by