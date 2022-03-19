At least 600,000 Israelis are expected to attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Police assessed ahead of the funeral, slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Main highways in central Israel, as well as entrance to and exit from Bnei Brak, will be blocked throughout Sunday as hundreds of thousands will flock to attend Kanievsky's funeral in the Ponevezh community cemetery in the city.

Heavy traffic is expected on Highway 1 as early as Shabbat ends on Saturday evening, as many Jerusalem residents are set to make the journey west to central Israel.

Highway 4, which runs along the entire Gush Dan region, will be partially closed from 7:00 a.m. local time, with the blocked section of the highway used by police as a bus terminal for Israelis entering and leaving Bnei Brak. Traffic is also expected to be disrupted on Highways 2, 5 and 6 throughout Sunday.

The number of attendees is expected to be similar to that of the funeral of Sephardic former chief rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2013, when up to 850,000 Israelis attended the funeral of Shas party's spiritual leader, according to police estimates.

Israel Police will allocate some 3,000 officers to secure the event, KAN News reported after police chief Kobi Shabtai held a situational assessment with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev.

Israel Police have formulated an operational plan presented to Bar Lev. Reports suggest the police are concerned that the event could take a drastic turn for the worst, with Maariv police sources comparing the event to a potential Meron disaster.

The revered rabbi, considered to be the leader of his generation in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) society, died at 94 on Friday after failed resuscitation attempts by United Hatzalah medics who rushed to the scene after receiving reports of Kanievsky's collapse.

Road closures are also set to affect Ben-Gurion Airport and Sheba Medical Center. Officials at the Tel Hashomer medical complex have reportedly begun drawing emergency plans for patients and staff in the scenario that the hospital will be besieged by the masses attending rabbi Kanievsky's funeral.

Police officials have made a request to the Israeli public to avoid driving to the Gush Dan region except those seeking to attend the funeral.

Despite Jewish law stating it is customary to bury the dead on the day they die, leading rabbis decided it was best to hold Kanievsky's funeral on Sunday, following consultations.