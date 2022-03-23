The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Dispute breaks out in Knesset over Beersheba terror attack

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir disrupted a meeting of the committee and was removed from the room

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 12:24
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR of the Otzma Yehudit Party is led out of the Knesset after heckling Bennett. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR of the Otzma Yehudit Party is led out of the Knesset after heckling Bennett.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

An intense dispute broke out at the Knesset Interior Committee on Wednesday, following Tuesday's terrorist attack in Beersheba in which a terrorist murdered four people.

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who visited the site of the attack, disrupted a meeting of the committee, which is chaired by Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha.

Ben-Gvir said Taha belonged in Syria because he has met with Hamas leaders and convicted murderers.

"The blood of Negev residents is on your hands," Ben-Gvir told Taha. "You incited the Negev against Israel. You have no legitimacy, and I will not be silent about it."

Ben-Gvir was kicked out of the meeting, which was later attended by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked holds a press conference at the Knesset on Tuesday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked holds a press conference at the Knesset on Tuesday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

When Ben-Gvir was kicked out, he sat on the floor and tried to prevent the ushers from expelling him.

Shaked testified to the committee that Israel had taken in 5000 refugees eligible for aliyah and another 9000 on a humanitarian basis.

"We are helping a lot," she said. "We haven taken in more than Great Britain, which has similar laws."



