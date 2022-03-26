The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Islamic cell' harassing female Bedouin students in Israeli university thwarted

Ben-Gurion University President Daniel Chamovitz revealed that three students continually harrassed female Bedouin students for their "lack of modesty." 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 18:06
Bedouin students at Ben Gurion University in Beersheeba (photo credit: KITRA CAHANA/FLASH90)
Bedouin students at Ben Gurion University in Beersheeba
(photo credit: KITRA CAHANA/FLASH90)

Ben Gurion University (BGU) recently thwarted an Islamic cell acting as a mishmeret tzniut (modesty patrol) for female Bedouin students at the Beersheba university.

During a Shabbatarbut cultural event in the Negev's capital, BGU President Daniel Chamovitz revealed that three students continually harrassed Bedouin students for their "lack of modesty." 

The students, who Chamovitz likened to an Islamic cell, were "dealt with" following complaints filed by the students harassed by them, the university's president stated.

"They were taking photos of the students and sending them back to their families if they were not dressed modestly enough for their liking," Chamovitz said, adding that the situation was "complicated" by the social taboos preventing the female Bedouin students from complaining in public. 

"We found our method of handling the issue," Chamovitz said. "We threatened them and they backed down...we did not file a complaint, as we feel it should be done by the victims."

Students relax with friends at Ben Gurion University in Beersheba (credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)Students relax with friends at Ben Gurion University in Beersheba (credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)

Chamovitz refused to answer whether the three students are still studying at BGU.

"This is one of the incidents better handled behind closed doors," Chamovitz said. He claimed that this "type of behavior no longer exists at the university," something Chamovitz is "very proud of."

Chamovitz also spoke on reactions within the university to the terror attack in Beersheba last week that took the lives of four Israelis.

"All the students, Jewish Israelis and Arab-Israelis, held a memorial event for the victims a day after the attack," the BGU president revealed.

Tension between the students is inevitable, Chamovitz confessed. "Nothing can be perfect in this situation...but the tension is projected from Israeli society."



Tags Israel beersheba modesty Ben Gurion University bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by