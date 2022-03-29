The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Is the administrative detention of Israeli-Arabs legal? -opinion

Reports about the government’s new initiative suggested that the Israel Security Agency would administratively detain Israeli-Arabs with prior convictions of some kind of connection to ISIS.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 21:12

Updated: MARCH 29, 2022 21:13
IDF arrest a Palestinian man outside Shavei Shomron, in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021, following the fatal shooting attack near Homesh that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
IDF arrest a Palestinian man outside Shavei Shomron, in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021, following the fatal shooting attack near Homesh that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Whenever violence gets out of hand in Israel, someone demands to renew or expand administrative detention.

The latest example was Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s announcement on Monday night that he and the government had authorized administrative detention against Israeli-Arab citizens suspected of having the potential for perpetrating future acts of terror.

Anger and dogged determination to arrest and bring to justice potential terrorists before they kill is understandable, following the multiple terror attacks committed by various Israeli-Arab citizens over the last two weeks. But does the government have a legal mechanism for invoking administrative detention?

Many of the reports about the government’s new initiative suggested that the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) would administratively detain Israeli-Arabs with prior convictions of some kind of connection to ISIS but who had been released from prison.

There are dozens of such Israeli-Arab citizens who never committed a violent crime, yet tried to join ISIS in Syria during the civil war against Bashar Assad’s regime. Many of those often got squeamish as soon as they met actual ISIS fighters, and ran back to Israel where they were arrested.

Most of these individuals were sent to jail for a year or a few years since their only crime was crossing into an enemy state without authorization, and they were looking to fight Assad and not Israel per se.How can such people be administratively detained once they have already served their time?

It is important to recall that administrative detention can be indefinite detention without formal trial or regular charges, though most periods of detention range between six and 12 months, and there are judges performing occasional oversight.

To date, the government says that it uses it in rare circumstances for foreign terrorists, like Hamas agents, only to prevent them from committing future crimes or when presenting evidence at trial that would expose intelligence sources in the field.

Even using administrative detention against foreign terrorists is highly controversial and is rarely used in Western democracies, with the US and Israel being two of the few countries that have used it.

But Israel has never used it to fight domestic criminals – such as those involved in organized crime – who must be brought to trial, and can only be detained for defined periods as set down by civilian courts.

In all but the most extreme cases, a warrant must be issued for certain kinds of police searches for evidence related to crimes.

Even in 2013-2014, when then-public security minister Yitzhak Ahronovitch had a sustained campaign to use the tactic against organized crime (after a car bombing of a government prosecutor,) then-attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein blocked it as illegal.

This is not to say that administrative detention has never been used against Israeli citizens.

A recent high-profile round of detentions was applied against a small group of Jews after the arson-murders of the Palestinian Dawabshe family in Duma in 2015.

But it is rare that it is used against Israeli citizens rather than against Palestinians, and only to stop imminent terror attacks.

Questioned repeatedly, a spokeswoman for Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara did not explain how they could legally detain Israeli-Arabs simply because they had a limited previous connection to ISIS.

It is possible that the Shin Bet will take into custody a larger number of such individuals for limited questioning and release most of them, only detaining those with weapons or whose questioning creates additional suspicions.

Another technique used by the Shin Bet to thwart terror before it happens was used in the years following the 2015-2016 Knife Intifada, and that was done by examining Facebook and social media posts.This was also explicitly mentioned by Bennett.

So if someone has a prior ISIS conviction for trying to fight Assad and still posts generic Islamist ideological posts on Facebook, maybe still against Assad, will they be indefinitely detained?

If this goes on for days or weeks, Israel may yet avoid having it blow up in its face in undermining its legitimacy with the West.

But if it goes on for months, and there are cases where the hard evidence for administrative detention is thin, Jerusalem could be creating another major headache that will headline the next new campaign for anti-Israel activists seeking to label it as an apartheid state, and thus justify their boycotts.



Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by