Herzog launches Israel’s seventh census

Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched Israel’s seventh ever census program, the first since 2008, at the Knesset event on Monday.

Israel’s Census Bureau will survey roughly 700,000 people – 7% of Israel’s population – on demographic-related questions, such as age, gender, education level, work and more. Data collection will begin on April 3rd, 2022 and will continue until November 30th, 2022. The questionnaire can be answered online, by phone, or via a face-to-face interview.

"The census is a vital tool for a functioning and modern state,” said President Herzog. “The population census is essential so that a state like ours, a member of the OECD, an advanced state in very many senses, can base itself on the data for everything it does.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Israel last conducted a census in 2008 and typically surveys the country’s population every 10-15 years. Israel has hosted a census in 2008, 1995, 1983, 1972, 1961 and in 1948.

"I know this is very difficult and complicated work, there are many elements at play. To everyone involved in this work, I wish great success. May we receive the statistics in the end and be able to use them," Herzog, who became the first citizen to fill out a census form, stated.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog meets with the director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Prof. Danny Pfeffermann. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Prof. Danny Pfeffermann, further supported the efficacy of the census, saying that "census data provides a demographic snapshot of the whole of Israeli society, socially and economically, and helps in planning and improving our common future."

"I call on everyone in the population sample to cooperate, both as good and loyal citizens who want what is good for the country, and also so we may receive the best services that a civilized country can give its citizens," declared.