The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog launches Israel’s seventh census

Israel’s Census Bureau will survey roughly 700,000 people – 7% of Israel’s population – on demographic-related questions, such as age and education level.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 04:03

Updated: APRIL 5, 2022 04:38
Israeli President Isaac Herzog reviews the seventh census. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog reviews the seventh census.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched Israel’s seventh ever census program, the first since 2008, at the Knesset event on Monday.

Israel’s Census Bureau will survey roughly 700,000 people – 7% of Israel’s population – on demographic-related questions, such as age, gender, education level, work and more. Data collection will begin on April 3rd, 2022 and will continue until November 30th, 2022. The questionnaire can be answered online, by phone, or via a face-to-face interview.

"The census is a vital tool for a functioning and modern state,” said President Herzog. “The population census is essential so that a state like ours, a member of the OECD, an advanced state in very many senses, can base itself on the data for everything it does.”

Israel last conducted a census in 2008 and typically surveys the country’s population every 10-15 years. Israel has hosted a census in 2008, 1995, 1983, 1972, 1961 and in 1948.

"I know this is very difficult and complicated work, there are many elements at play. To everyone involved in this work, I wish great success. May we receive the statistics in the end and be able to use them," Herzog, who became the first citizen to fill out a census form, stated.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog meets with the director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Prof. Danny Pfeffermann. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Israel's President Isaac Herzog meets with the director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Prof. Danny Pfeffermann. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Prof. Danny Pfeffermann, further supported the efficacy of the census, saying that "census data provides a demographic snapshot of the whole of Israeli society, socially and economically, and helps in planning and improving our common future."

"I call on everyone in the population sample to cooperate, both as good and loyal citizens who want what is good for the country, and also so we may receive the best services that a civilized country can give its citizens," declared.



Tags isaac herzog israel population population of israel population census herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by