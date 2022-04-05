Bennett keeps quiet on Bucha Massacre

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had yet to respond to the massacre in Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, four days after photos of mass civilian casualties came to light.

Multiple requests for comment from the Prime Minister’s spokespeople remained unanswered.

Corpses were found in the streets of Bucha, outside of Kyiv, shortly after Ukraine retook the town from Russian forces over the weekend. Hundreds were buried in mass graves. Some had their hands tied behind their backs and appeared to have been shot at short range.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Photos released of the incident show that Russian forces organized the killing of civilians in Bucha by a gunshot with their hands tied behind their backs, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent. Similar killings took place in the city of Irpin, the report added.

US President Joe Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz similarly said Russia committed war crimes and he and French President Emmanuel Macron called for a new round of EU sanctions.

A mass grave with bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, is seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

In Israel, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that “it is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kyiv, from after the Russian army left. Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz joined Lapid, saying: "I condemn the murder of this kind; it really is a war crime.

"Even in war, we must make sure to follow the values that are called morality in fighting," Gantz told Kan Bet. "Unfortunately, civilians can be harmed in the framework of war, but they cannot be murdered as part of a war. This is something that looks very serious."

Lapid has repeatedly condemned Russian actions during the war in Ukraine, but Bennett has not. The prime minister has, however, expressed regret at the bloodshed and loss of life in the war, which he has not done since the massacre in Bucha came to light.

Israeli officials have cited three main reasons for Israel taking a less vocal stance on the war while sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

One is Bennett’s efforts to mediate between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the latter’s request.

However, in light of the wave of terrorist attacks in Israel, a source close to the prime minister said last week that “we’re not currently dealing with this topic at all.”

Another is Israel’s coordination with Russia before striking Iranian targets in Syria. Jerusalem notifies Moscow before the strikes in order not to hit the Russian Army, which is the dominant military force in Syria.

When asked if that deconfliction mechanism can continue even after Lapid condemned Russia for committing war crimes, Gantz said: "We will continue to act everywhere in the Middle East where we need to act.”

The third main reason is to maintain an open channel with the large Jewish communities in Ukraine and Russia.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman also declined to condemn Russia for war crimes in Bucha.

“We all condemn war crimes,” Liberman told Army Radio, responding to a question about the massacre. “There are mutual accusations here – Ukraine blames Russia and Russia blames Ukraine.”

“We need to understand there is a bloody war there and we need to maintain Israel’s moral position and, at the same time, our interests,” he added.

Asked about his comment hours later, Liberman persisted in his refusal to condemn Russia and said that “first and foremost, we have to deal with threats to Israel.”

The primary threat, the finance minister said, is that world powers may sign a nuclear deal with Iran “that lets the ayatollahs…earn $300 million each day from gas and oil. We will see that money in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq and Yemen.”

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk invited Liberman to visit Ukraine.

“We will take him with a convoy to Bucha and to other places where he can see for himself the bodies of civilians and meet the women who were tied up and raped. Maybe then he will know what happened,” the ambassador wrote on Facebook.