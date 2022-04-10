Argentinian ambassador to Israel resigns after corruption conviction

Argentinian Ambassador to Israel Sergio Urribarri has resigned after being sentenced to eight years in prison on corruption charges.

“[The] ruling is a clear example of arbitrariness, injustice and violation of the rule of law,” he tweeted on Friday. “I am going to appeal with the conviction that I am right... However, I have made my resignation as ambassador available to the president.”

El fallo de primera instancia de hoy es una clara muestra de arbitrariedad, injusticia y atropello al Estado de Derecho. Voy a apelar con la convicción de que me asiste la razón. No obstante, he puesto a disposición del presidente mi renuncia como embajador. — Sergio Urribarri (@SergioUrribarri) April 8, 2022

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández accepted the resignation, Argentine daily newspaper La Nación reported.

Urribarri, a former governor of the Entre Ríos province, was convicted of embezzlement and conduct incompatible with public service. He will not be able to hold public office in perpetuity.

The conviction is based on accusations that as governor in 2010-2015, Urribarri diverted funds from government contracts to his political campaign. Two other former government officials also were convicted.