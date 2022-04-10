The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Argentinian ambassador to Israel resigns after corruption conviction

“[The] ruling is a clear example of arbitrariness, injustice and violation of the rule of law,” he tweeted on Friday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 16:57

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 17:06
Argentina's flag in Buenos Aires (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Argentina's flag in Buenos Aires
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

Argentinian Ambassador to Israel Sergio Urribarri has resigned after being sentenced to eight years in prison on corruption charges.

“[The] ruling is a clear example of arbitrariness, injustice and violation of the rule of law,” he tweeted on Friday. “I am going to appeal with the conviction that I am right... However, I have made my resignation as ambassador available to the president.”

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández accepted the resignation, Argentine daily newspaper La Nación reported.

Urribarri, a former governor of the Entre Ríos province, was convicted of embezzlement and conduct incompatible with public service. He will not be able to hold public office in perpetuity.

The conviction is based on accusations that as governor in 2010-2015, Urribarri diverted funds from government contracts to his political campaign. Two other former government officials also were convicted.



