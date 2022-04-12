The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
In first for an Israeli minister, Esawi Frej visits Kosovo

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej will meet with a series of senior officials in Kosovo, including the prime minister and foreign minister.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 09:49
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022. (photo credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY)
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY)

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej became the first Israeli cabinet minister to visit Kosovo this week.

Frej landed in Pristina on Sunday at the invitation of Kosovo’s government, for a series of meetings with senior officials including Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla Schwarz, and others.

“I’m proud to be the first Israeli minister to visit this small and peace-loving republic in the Balkans,” Frej said. “This is another chapter in the broad relations between the countries, which began before official diplomatic relations and continues today through economic, cultural, academic, agricultural and other cooperation.”

Kosovo was one of a series of Muslim-majority countries to establish relations with Israel in 2020, though the normalization was separate from the Abraham Accords and was part of a US-mediated agreement between Serbia and Kosovo. The country also became the first Muslim-majority state to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

Israel became the 117th country to recognize Kosovo’s independence, which is declared in 2008. Jerusalem had previously been reticent to do so out of a concern that it would set a precedent for recognition of a Palestinian state.

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022. (credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY)

Frej said he sees “a great importance in strengthening the ties between Israel and this Muslim state.”

Frej brought Sakhnin Mayor Sefwat Abu Ria, Kfar Bara Neighbor Mahmoud Asi, and officials from his office with him to Kosovo.

The Israeli minister is expected to join Kosovo’s health minister on a visit to a local hospital, to which Israel has donated 90 wheelchairs. In addition, he will meet with Israeli doctors working with Save a Child’s Heart who traveled to Kosovo to diagnose children who need heart surgery.

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022. (credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY) Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022. (credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY)


