Kosovo to establish diplomatic relations with Israel on Monday

Israel and Kosovo will establish mutual diplomatic relations on Monday, Kosovo's Minister of Foreign Relations Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla wrote on her official website. The signature will be done in a virtual event attended by Foreign Affair Minister Gaby Ashkenazi.
Haradinaj-Stubla thanked the US and called Israel's recognition of the Balkan state "one of the greatest achievements of the Republic of Kosovo."
In a video posted on social media, Haradinaj-Stubla describes how Jews found help among the Albanians during the Second World War. While some Albanians turned Jews to the Nazis during the German occupation of Albania, this is largely true. Many Albanians protected Jews due to the custom of 'Besa' [Pledge] which protects guests from harm. Albania was one of the few lands in Europe to see an increase in the number of Jews due to a surge of refugees who sought to escape to that land.
The minister presented Israel as returning the good will by supporting Kosovo's cause of independence.
Kosovo assured Israel it means to open an embassy in Jerusalem. If this happens, Kosovo will be the first Muslim country to open its embassy in the Israeli capital.
To date, only the US and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem. Most countries have chosen to place their embassies in the Tel Aviv area.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}