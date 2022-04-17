WATCH: Jewish worshippers attacked in Jerusalem's Old City

Jewish worshippers were attacked by two individuals in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, Hebrew media reported.

This attack comes amongst many other small clashes that have taken place in the city on the same day, which consists of numerous Arab rioters throwing stones at Egged buses en route to the Western Wall and ongoing tensions between rioters and Israeli police at the Temple Mount.

The video shows three Jewish worshipers wearing prayer shawls passing through one of the alleys at the scene when rioters suddenly attacked them violently, threw large objects at them, punched and kicked them and then fled the scene.

Jewish worshipers brutally attacked today in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel is determined to maintain freedom of worship for all. That includes clamping down on those that promote violence, desecrate holy sites and pervert the spirit of the holy days.pic.twitter.com/LcUSkOaY7x — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 17, 2022

Two suspects in the incident were arrested by Israeli police.

"Israel is determined to maintain freedom of worship for all. That includes clamping down on those that promote violence," the Foreign Ministry said in response to the attack.

On Sunday alone, eighteen were arrested for disrupting public order and harassment of Israeli civilians, according to a police spokesperson.