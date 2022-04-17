Following early morning violence, by mid-day the atmosphere at the Western Wall plaza was calm and family groups, tour groups, local Israelis and pilgrims filled the plaza on the first day of the Passover holiday, snapping photos and praying at the wall.

“We planned a family vacation in Jerusalem and we didn’t want the situation to deter us from our holiday,” said Tahg Adler, 45, from Modi’in, who had come to Jerusalem with his extended family including his four sons. “We felt safe coming here because of all the security. We keep our eyes open and are more on alert.”

About half-an-hour earlier they had heard disturbances that sounded like shots on Temple Mount, he said, but the police at the plaza had assured him that they were firecrackers.

“We are not stressed,” he said. “We are just more alert.”

His son Shai Adler, 15, said he had been a bit scared when he heard the sounds from Temple Mount but they stopped and he felt more relaxed. “I am just glad to be out of school,” he said.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on April 17, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A few hours earlier, seven Egged bus passengers had been lightly injured near Lions' Gate when Palestinian rioters threw rocks at three buses heading to the Western Wall. There were also clashes between police and Palestinian rioters on Temple Mount as police cleared the way for Jewish visitors during the designated time this is permitted according to the status quo, and three Jewish worshippers were attacked by Palestinians on their way to the Western Wall. A police spokesman said suspects had been arrested in that incident, and 18 others were arrested for the stone-throwing and riots on Temple Mount. He said “hundreds” of police, including special forces and border police, had been deployed throughout the Old City and “things are now quiet.”

Dolly Lesgold, a guide at the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said one of their guides who had been on one of the Egged buses was injured and was taken to hospital where he was still being treated. The tense situation had calmed down in about an hour, she said, and they were busy with tour groups going into the tunnels every 10 minutes.

The first day of the Passover holiday, one of the three Jewish pilgrimage holidays, coincided with the celebration of Easter as well as the Orthodox Christian Palm Sunday, and the continuation of Ramadan and visitors and pilgrims of all faiths walked through the city, which got more crowded as the day wore on, and different languages could be heard in the alleys of the Old City.

Tens of thousands of people are expected over the holiday week as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted and both local and international visitors flock to the city.

Olga Manchik, 42, of Rishon L’Zion admitted that she had been very scared of the security situation before coming to Jerusalem with her husband and two children, but her friend Shlomit Katzav convinced her that anything can happen anywhere.

“I see that it is not so crowded here, so I am more relaxed,” she said, adding that they would be walking through the Old City souq.

“There is so much security here,” said Katzav, 40. “And it is up to God to protect us.”

Theodora Dascalu, 81, a Romanian Orthodox Christian from Switzerland, said she had decided to come to Jerusalem where she had lived in a monastery 30 years ago for Easter after the travel restrictions had been lifted. When her travel companion came down with Covid, she did not let that deter her, she said.

“I am not afraid of the security situation. God is with me. I love Jerusalem. I like the Jewish people. I like this wall,” she said, as she finished praying at the Western Wall. “It is a passion for me.”

Her family always comes to Jerusalem twice a year for Succoth and Passover, said Kasansh Kaye, 24, from Petach Tikva, and so they came this year too.

“We see a lot of soldiers and security. My mother was worried but she always worries,” she said.

Coming down the Via Dolorosa near the Austrian Hostel Tali Landau, 69, said he has been coming to the Old City every week for years and even as a local Jerusalemite he still feels something special every time he comes.

Shopkeeper Fayez Dakkah, whose Old City Bazaar shop is just outside of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, said though there were more tourists in the city it still is less than half the normal numbers. Even when there are clashes by Temple Mount, that doesn’t affect business in the Christian Quarter, he said.

“For two years it was like a ghost town and when the government decided to open the skies psychologically we felt relief, feeling that things are getting back to normal. This is not like a normal Easter, but we are carefully optimistic,” he said.

One Palestinian shopkeeper, though, near the Jaffa Gate watched as a patrol of police walked up the street.

“What do you think people aren’t scared when they see all these armed police walking through like that? Do you think people want to come to a place where there are all the police like that?” he said.

Outside the souq at Jaffa Gate, Matilda Salman, 30, stopped and watched the flow of visitors with her husband and three-year-old son, after attending Palm Sunday services at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

“It is very nice to see people on tour groups and people coming to worship and pray, it is also the Jewish Passover so it is a big ‘balagan’ but it is nice to see different people coming here. Each has his own purpose for coming to Jerusalem,” said Salman, who is from Jerusalem. “If there are problems, it affects the tourism. We always hope that all can live here in peace. People don’t appreciate that we are living in a holy place.”