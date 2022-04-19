Haifa's Kiryat Eliezer set to undergo renewal projects

The Haifa neighborhood of Kiryat Eliezer is set to undergo a series of construction projects totaling about NIS 2 million this month, the city's spokesperson announced.

As part of the projects, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of May, restorations will be done on a sports field in Mayerhof Square and a new playground is under construction on Lessin Street.

Work in the neighborhood started on Sunday to revive the local sports field near the Mayerhof Square shopping center. The mall was closed after safety issues were identified at the site.

The asphalt at the location will be removed and the field will be re-paved. Additionally, new basketball hoops and a gate will be built.

Workers will also paint public benches and construct new seating and a play area for children near the lawn in Mayerhof Square.

Furthermore, workers have begun work on the playground, where new play facilities and shading poles will be built.

The Fattal Garden in the neighborhood will be subject to lighting upgrades so that members of the community can stay after dark.

As part of an initiative called Haifa 2030, new efforts will be made to help small businesses and residents, the spokeswoman added.

The subject of the renovations will be discussed by the city council after Passover.