Trains stopped due to possible theft of cables

Transports were sent to the affected stations, and technicians are currently working to replace the missing cables.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 09:12

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 11:42
Israel Railways trains (photo credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)
Israel Railways trains
(photo credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

Train traffic halted on Tuesday morning between the Beersheba-Lehavim and Rahat-Kiryat Gat stations. This was due to damage in the communications and signaling systems in the Lehavim area.  

Preliminary investigation indicates that the communication cables were stolen. 

Transports were sent to the affected stations. Israel Railways said in a statement that "service to Beersheba continues to be active through the western Negev line."

Approximately three hours after the shutdown began, Israel Railways reported that trains are gradually returning to normal. 



Tags beersheba Israel Railways public transportation
