The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Beersheba terror attack: Applications to carry firearm tripled

24 hours after the terror attack in Beersheba, the application to carry private firearms grew three times its average. According to the Public Security Ministry, "it was expected."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 16:38

Updated: MARCH 25, 2022 16:39
A SALESMAN shows a pistol to a customer at a gun shop in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A SALESMAN shows a pistol to a customer at a gun shop in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

The application for the issuance of a license for a private firearm shot up three times its usual average in the 24 hours after the terror attack in Beersheba.

Public Security Ministry officials told N12 reporters that 244 applications were filed in the 24 hours after the terrorist attack. Ministry officials said they see this kind of rise after every security incident. According to the officials, the last time there was such a dramatic peak was after operation Guardian of the Walls in May. 

On average, there are around 60 applications to carry of private firearm license per day. The process of applying to a private firearm license contains series of examinations, including occupation, the reasons to carry a firearm, and the individual's history of army service.

The victims of the terror attack are Doris Yahbas, 49, Menachem Yehezkel, 67, Laura Yitzhak, 43 and Moshe Kravitsky, 48.

The terrorist, Muhammad Alab Ahmed abu al-Kian, ran over Kravitsky riding on a bicycle before driving to a gas station, exiting the vehicle and stabbing Laura Yitzhak.

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022 (credit: MEIR EVEN HAIM) Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022 (credit: MEIR EVEN HAIM)

He then returned to the car, drove to a nearby shopping center, exited the car and stabbed Yehezkel and Yahbas.

After returning to the vehicle, he drove away and crashed into another vehicle, exited it, stabbed and wounded another person before being shot and killed by two civilians.

They were all buried on Thursday. 



Tags beersheba Terror Attack weapons gun control
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by