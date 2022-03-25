Beersheba terror attack: Applications to carry firearm tripled

The application for the issuance of a license for a private firearm shot up three times its usual average in the 24 hours after the terror attack in Beersheba.

Public Security Ministry officials told N12 reporters that 244 applications were filed in the 24 hours after the terrorist attack. Ministry officials said they see this kind of rise after every security incident. According to the officials, the last time there was such a dramatic peak was after operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

On average, there are around 60 applications to carry of private firearm license per day. The process of applying to a private firearm license contains series of examinations, including occupation, the reasons to carry a firearm, and the individual's history of army service.

The victims of the terror attack are Doris Yahbas, 49, Menachem Yehezkel, 67, Laura Yitzhak, 43 and Moshe Kravitsky, 48.

The terrorist, Muhammad Alab Ahmed abu al-Kian, ran over Kravitsky riding on a bicycle before driving to a gas station, exiting the vehicle and stabbing Laura Yitzhak.

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022 (credit: MEIR EVEN HAIM)

He then returned to the car, drove to a nearby shopping center, exited the car and stabbed Yehezkel and Yahbas.

After returning to the vehicle, he drove away and crashed into another vehicle, exited it, stabbed and wounded another person before being shot and killed by two civilians.

They were all buried on Thursday.