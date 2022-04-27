The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
56% of Israeli youth don't know who Mordechai Anielewicz is - poll

The Darkenu poll also found that 28% of Israeli youth don't know what the Final Solution or Auschwitz is.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 19:41
A monument to Mordechai Anielewicz, leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, is seen as a man prepares the area ahead of a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, in southern Israel May 4, 2016 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

56% of Israeli youth don't know who Mordechai Anielewicz, the head of the Jewish uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1943, is, according to a new poll conducted by the Darkenu movement.

The poll was conducted among 300 Jewish-Israeli 15- to 18-year-olds.

The poll also found that over a quarter (28%) of Jewish-Israeli youth don't know what the Final Solution or Auschwitz is or who Janusz Korczak was.

Additionally, Darkenu asked the respondents whether Israel should accept Ukrainian refugees, with 30% saying that they are against accepting non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees.

"The findings are disturbing," said Darkenu director-general Yaya Fink. "A nation that does not know its past, its present is poor and its future is shrouded in mist. We all have a duty to remember and not to forget and it starts with the next generation of education."

ISRAELIS PARTICIPATE in the March of the Living at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site in Poland in May 2019. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)ISRAELIS PARTICIPATE in the March of the Living at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site in Poland in May 2019. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

"Ignorance of basic concepts by such a large number of teens indicates a failure that needs to be corrected immediately," stressed Fink.

Gaps in Holocaust education are an issue across the world.

A survey by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany in 2020 found that 48% of US Millennial and Gen Z could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto. 56% of US Millennial and Gen Z could not identify Auschwitz-Birkenau. 63% of US Millennial and Gen Z did not know six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

11% of US Millennial and Gen Z respondents believe Jews caused the Holocaust, according to the survey.



