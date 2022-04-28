Barbel Bas fills out testimony page in memorial of Holocaust victim

German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center on Wednesday, accompanied by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy. Together, they toured the “Flashes of Memory: Photography during the Holocaust” exhibition and the Museum of Holocaust Art, participated in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, and visited the Children’s Memorial.

Bas also heard about the Nathan family, who, before the Holocaust, resided next door to Bas’ own private residence today. In November 1938, following the November Pogrom (Kristallnacht), Ferdinand Nathan was arrested and incarcerated in Dachau. After his release, he and his wife Irma realized they had no future in Germany and began preparing to save their two children, Ruth and Alfred, from certain doom. In early 1939, Ruth and Alfred were sent to Amsterdam while their parents remained behind. Due to the outbreak of war, Irma and Ferdinand found themselves cut off from their beloved children. 80 years ago, in 1942, Ferdinand and Irma were deported to the Izbica ghetto and were never heard from again. Their children had been deported a year later, in 1943, from Westerbork to Sobibor, and they were murdered shortly after their arrival.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan presented this research, including relevant documentation found in Yad Vashem’s Archives, to Bas. She was so moved by the story, that, after attending the ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Warsaw Ghetto Square, she filled out a page of testimony for Irma Nathan. Irma’s name will be read aloud in the “Unto Every Person There is a Name” ceremony, which Bas will be attending.

“Germans cut short the lives of six million Jews,” Bas remarked. “I think of the dead with sadness and shame. Germans denied the right of so many Jewish women, men and children to live. Nowadays, anyone who tells the stories of those murdered restores the humanity of the millions of victims. We must all do our part to preserve their memory.”

The page of testimony filled out by Bas will be added to the over 2,800,000 pages of testimony collected by Yad Vashem over the past seven decades. To date, Yad Vashem’s Central Database of Shoah Victims’ Names contains over 4,800,000 names of the murdered Jews of Europe and North Africa. These names are accessible to the public on its website and are searchable in six languages.

German Bundestag president Bärbel Bas lighting a memorial candle at the Knesset, April 28, 2022. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)