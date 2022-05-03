Good morning Israel to be broadcast live on Israel's Independence Day

Good Morning Israel, the opening celebration at the President's Residence of Israel's Independence Day festivities taking place on Thursday, will be broadcast live on radio and television as it does every year.

The main focus of the event is the honoring of the commanders of past wars in which Israel has been engaged, former Defense Ministers and Chiefs of Staff as well as the past president, present and past prime ministers various other dignitaries, but above all, 120 outstanding soldiers currently serving in various units of the Israel Defense Forces.

Every year, the soldiers meet at the President's Residence at some point during the Independence Day week in order to rehearse for the ceremony and the president goes out into the grounds to meet some of them personally and to address all of them.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In past years, some of the volunteer soldiers from abroad have been surprised at the ceremony by visits from their parents resulting in emotional scenes on stage and off.

This week, the rehearsals took place on Tuesday morning, and President Herzog went out to greet the soldiers as they stood in formation. He told them that he realized that what they were going through over the past few days was a drag, but assured them that the memory of the actual ceremony would accompany them throughout the years ahead.

President Isaac Herzog meeting the 120 outstanding IDF soldiers, May 3, 2022. (credit: URI BUZAGLO/GPO)

"This is an enormous privilege," he told them, adding that there are tens, hundreds and thousands of outstanding soldiers but that they had been chosen as the best of the best. "You are a source of great pride," he told them. "I love you all dearly and I'm proud of all of you."

The president wished them good health, a successful service, and expressed his hope that when they return to civilian life, they will continue to serve the state. "It is because of you that the state is so strong and protected," he said.

The ceremony, set for Thursday morning, will begin with the traditional flyover by an Israel Air Force contingent, which this year, for the first time, will also fly over Hebron, a symbolic act from the tomb of the Patriarchs to the future of the nation, and a salute to the President and the outstanding soldiers.

President Isaac Herzog meeting the 120 outstanding IDF soldiers, May 3, 2022. (credit: URI BUZAGLO/GPO)

The overall program will include veteran singer Yardena Arazi singing the songs of prolific lyricist Yoram Taharlev who died earlier this year. Many of his songs have become part of Israel's musical DNA.

Other performing artists will include Agam Buhbut, Benaya Barbi, Ilai Butner and Yaldei HaHutz, accompanied by IDF singers and musicians.

Later in the day, President Herzog and his wife Michal will go to the finals of the International Bible Quiz, which has personal meaning for the president, in that the quiz was initiated by his late mother Aura, when she headed the committee for the 10th anniversary Independence Day celebrations in 1958.

In the late afternoon, the president and his wife will host a reception for foreign diplomats and in the evening, they will attend the Israel Prize awards ceremony.