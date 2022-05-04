The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Benny Gantz: Bereaved families paid price to ensure Israel's continued existence

Gantz offered words of comfort and encouragement at the Yom Hazikaron ceremony on Wednesday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2022 09:30
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a ceremony honoring Disabled IDF soldiers, in Tel Aviv on April 5, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a ceremony honoring Disabled IDF soldiers, in Tel Aviv on April 5, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke at the name reading ceremony on Mount Herzl Wednesday morning. Gantz opened the ceremony by reading all the names of IDF soldiers killed this year. 

"As public leaders, we have a responsibility to set aside disputes related to bereavement and Yom Hazikaron, and simply embrace and remember the fallen," remarked the Defense Minister after reading the names, "Israeli society deserves one issue that we will all treat reverently."

He added, "the massive price paid by the bereaved families and the whole of Israeli society is also our driving force to continue to live, to do good, to repair, to come together, to preserve camaraderie and mutual responsibility." 

The Defense Minister concluded by saying, "[the bereaved families] are the ones who paid the price for our resistance and existence. We will embrace them in our hearts, and thus we will protect Israeli society, heritage, memory and unity. 



Tags Benny Gantz Yom hazikaron Mount Herzl
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
4

Russian bank executive joins Ukrainian forces in Kyiv

Igor Volobuev during his interview with The Insider.
5

Does morning coffee kill your good gut bacteria?

Cup of coffee

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by