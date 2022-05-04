The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sylvan Adams: ‘My father fought in the War of Independence, and I have returned home’

Adams’s parents were Holocaust survivors, and his father, after escaping from Europe in 1944, arrived in pre-state Israel and served in Israel’s War of Independence.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM, SORAN PALANI
Published: MAY 4, 2022 14:55
SYLVAN ADAMS exercises with children from Save a Child’s Heart. (photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
SYLVAN ADAMS exercises with children from Save a Child’s Heart.
(photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

“I am celebrating my sixth Israel Independence Day since making aliyah, and moving to Israel was the best decision my wife and I ever made – to live according to the Jewish calendar in the Jewish homeland,” says Sylvan Adams, the Canadian-born real estate developer and philanthropist. “I remember the day I received my Israeli ID card as an Israeli citizen, which was a very emotional moment.”

Adams’s parents were Holocaust survivors, and his father, after escaping from Europe in 1944, arrived in pre-state Israel and served in Israel’s War of Independence. His mother came as far as Israel’s shores in 1947, but the ship carrying her and other refugees from Europe was refused entry by British forces. Those on board were sent to an internment camp in Cyprus for six months until the state was declared by David Ben-Gurion in 1948.

Adams’ parents met in Montreal, where he grew up. “My parents both left Israel for various reasons,” says Adams, “but I have returned and completed my family’s journey by coming home. Every day I am here, every time I walk in the streets, on the Tel Aviv boardwalk on the Mediterranean, or in the marketplace, whether I am in Jerusalem or the Negev or the Galilee or the Golan – I feel such a privilege to be Israeli and live in our Jewish homeland. I feel that our lives are more meaningful because we are here.”

Upon immigrating, Adams decided to devote his life to promoting his adopted homeland through sports and culture. He arranged Israel’s hosting of the Grande Partenza, the first three stages of the three-week Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race in 2018; brought Madonna to Tel Aviv for a cameo performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019; and owns the Israel Premier Tech professional cycling team, the first professional team from Israel in any sport to compete in its sport’s highest league, the 18 team WorldTour.

This means that IPT races in all of the sport’s biggest competitions, including cycling’s most famous race, the Tour de France. Adams has arranged for triathletes from around the world to gather in Tiberias in November for the first-ever Middle Eastern Regional Ironman Championship.

“I am devoting this chapter of my life to promoting the State of Israel,” says Adams, “the country that I love, the ancient home of the Jewish people, and showing to a worldwide audience the true face of Israel, which is that of a normal, Western, diverse, tolerant and importantly, safe democracy. My slogan is: ‘I am just getting started.’”

Adams hopes to eventually bring to Israel the “Grand Depart,” the big start of the Tour de France with its television audience of 2.6 billion viewers.

He is also currently assembling a Middle Eastern bid for soccer’s 2030 World Cup, which would include four countries: Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. “This would be the biggest event we could possibly imagine ever coming to Israel,” he notes.

Sylvan Adams smiles and declares, “As Shimon Peres used to say, ‘There is no room for small dreams.’ I couldn’t be prouder to be an Israeli.”



Tags Holocaust canada Sylvan Adams
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by