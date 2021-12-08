Bahrain, Israel begin first humanitarian cooperation

Ambassador of Bahrain to Israel Khaled Yusuf Al Jalahma and his wife, Nouf, met businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams on Sunday in the Children’s Home of Save a Child’s Heart in Holon.
The two met many of the children from Africa, Myanmar, and Iraq who have arrived in Israel over the last few months to undergo life-saving heart procedures at the new Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital, named after its benefactor, and located at the Wolfson Medical Center.
The parties discussed various ways to enable humanitarian cooperation for the first time between Israel and Bahrain, including bringing children in need of life-saving heart care and sending joint medical delegations for training and instruction.
