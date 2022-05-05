Olim continue to contribute to Israel's national security

During Israel's War of Independence, volunteers, both Jewish and non-Jewish came to fight for the continued existence of the nascent Jewish state. Today, 74 years later, there are still many foreign born-soldiers enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces – some are actually Israeli citizens, and others who came as lone soldiers from Argentina, South Africa, France, Brazil, Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Peru, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ethiopia, Iran, Mexico and more.

Soldiers born in all the above-mentioned countries were among the 120 outstanding soldiers, who on Israel Independence Day were honored and decorated at the President's Residence by President Isaac Herzog and Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

In some cases, parents specially came to Israel for the occasion. Abrash Zagiya, who came alone to Israel in 2018 had not seen her mother in all that time, so her mother was brought to Israel to enable the two to have an emotional reunion.

Even prouder than most of the parents who attended the ceremony at the President's Residence, was Yeshayahu Yechieli, the Director of Naale Administration, who boasted that there were seven Naale alumni among the 120 outstanding soldiers. Naale Elite Academy offers a four-year scholarship to Jewish high school students from around the world to complete their studies in Israel. Among the Ukrainian outstanding soldiers, Yechieli told The Jerusalem Post, there was one whose parents are trapped in a dangerous part of Ukraine, with no immediate means of escape.

In addition to the volunteer soldiers from abroad among the 120 outstanding soldiers, there were also several Israeli volunteers who were entitled to exemptions because of disabilities, health issues, and religious and ethnic backgrounds, but they had fought to be allowed to serve, and have proved to be valuable additions to the IDF in its various branches and units.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz poses with a member of Garin Tzabar at a Sukkot event on September 23, 2021. (credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The soldier born in Iran, had dreamt since childhood of fulfilling his grandfather's dream and moving to Israel, and his family actually tried, but it took several years before they succeeded. They lived well with their neighbors, but always had the feeling that they were unwanted. The soldier is now a valued part of military intelligence.

This year's celebration at the President's Residence was different in several ways to its predecessors. There was much more pomp and ceremony, and the setting had been changed for greater intimacy. There was a red carpet down the center aisle along which the soldiers led by Oded Nahari, the IDF Chief of Protocol and Ceremonies, marched to the stage, followed by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Kohavi, then their wives Michal Herzog, Galit Bennett, Revital Gantz and Yael Kohavi.

For Herzog and his wife Michal, this was the first time that they were hosting an Independence Day ceremony, and the president said that they were both excited at the prospect.

He then went on to list some of the many areas of Israeli endeavor that they had witnessed since he took office last July, and spoke of the goodwill they had encountered wherever they had gone, the desire to do good for Israel and the pride which this had given them in the people of Israel. In particular, he singled the outstanding soldiers and saluted them.

While everything he said was positive, it was obvious that he had not blinded himself to where change is needed. Looking towards the not-too-distant future when the State of Israel will celebrate its centenary, Herzog said he wanted to see more fraternity, more outreach, more responsibility, and more unity. "There are wonderful people in every sector of society," he said. He was also privileged he said, to welcome the family of Amir Khoury, the Arab policeman who in March lost his life while halting a terrorist attack in Bnei Brak.

Bennett quipped that he was looking around to see if there was a political crisis. "Everything is going too smoothly," he said to a burst of laughter from the crowd. Like Herzog, Bennett said that he could see a lot of goodwill among the people, and a desire to build a better country.

He also lauded the volunteering spirit of Israeli youth.

Speaking of his government, Bennett said: "I head a government whose composition I never dreamed of. " Regardless of their differences, he emphasized, both right and left want what is best for the state. . "Yes, there are differences," he conceded, "but they are all patriots and want peace."

Pointing to the polarization in Israeli attitudes, Gantz said; "You live between oy vey and wow!" These two extremes characterize Israelis, he said "but everyone agrees on security."

Kohavi, for whom this is his final year as Chief of Staff, paid tribute to the spouses and life partners of military commanders, who he said are the unrecognized true heroes who take additional burdens upon themselves, and without whose support the commanders would not be able to do what they do,

In a total departure from the norm, Michal Herzog interviewed three female soldiers asking them about their motivation and their challenges.

Another change that was introduced was video clips of greetings from world leaders. In the past, at the end of the day on Israel Independence Day, the president's office issued a list of greetings from around the world, with copies of those from Egypt, Jordan, the Queen of England, and the United States. This time there were five video clips with greetings from US President Joe Biden, President of the Federation of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who actually said "Hag Sameach", Greek President Katerina Sakellaropou, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Biden proudly declared that America had been the first country to recognize Israel only minutes after statehood had been proclaimed and Steinmeier, referring to his country's Nazi past for which Germany continues to atone, said:" "We Germans are deeply involved with Israel and will always be with you."