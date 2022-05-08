The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Security Cabinet to meet amid Hamas targeted assassination talk

The Security Cabinet discussion is expected to be heated, where civilian benefits to Palestinians that the government had granted in recent months may be reduced.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 8, 2022 11:45
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at his government's first security cabinet meeting, June 20, 2021.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at his government's first security cabinet meeting, June 20, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The Security Cabinet is expected to gather as early as Sunday evening to decide on a response to the wave of terrorism and incitement by Hamas.

Targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders such as the terrorist group’s top official in Gaza Yahya Sinwar have been a major topic of public debate, mostly on televised weekend news panel discussions and on social media.

The Security Cabinet discussion is expected to be heated, with some cabinet ministers unhappy with the government’s response so far.

Among the steps on the table is to continue reducing the civilian benefits to Palestinians that the government had granted in recent months, such as stopping workers from entering Israel. Another is to revoke such benefits from people close to terrorists who attacked Israelis.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz apparently referred to the public discussion of targeted assassinations during his visit to the security forces’ joint command in the manhunt after the Palestinian terrorists who killed three Israelis in Elad on Thursday.

Israeli security forces catch the two terrorists who carried out the deadly ax attack in Elad that left three dead, May 8, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT ACCORDING TO 27A OF COPYRIGHT ACT) Israeli security forces catch the two terrorists who carried out the deadly ax attack in Elad that left three dead, May 8, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT ACCORDING TO 27A OF COPYRIGHT ACT)

“The IDF, the Shin Bet and Israel Police are working together, cooperatively in all cases and we are examining and weighing our steps,” Gantz said. “We will make our decisions, only in the right forums.”

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said on Sunday morning that “there are those who deserve to die, in my opinion.”

Assassinations “were always legitimate and always had a price,” Hendel said.

“Freeing Sinwar, along with many others, was a big mistake,” the minister stated, referring to the 2011 deal to free captive IDF soldier Gilad Schalit in exchange for the release of 1,027 terrorists from prison.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ran Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid) called Sinwar “drek,” Yiddish for trash, but would not comment directly on the possibility of Israel killing him.

“There were chances to do it in the past and there will be in the future. We will make the decision if needed,” he told Kan Bet. “The problems in Gaza will not end by striking one person or another…Striking the leaders of Hamas has pros and cons. When you strike one leader, another leader comes up.”

As the discussion of assassinations continued in the media, Hamas threatened to bring back suicide bombings.

"We will burn the cities in [Israel's] center and launch missiles at Tel Aviv and Gush Dan if Israel acts on its threats," Hamas said, Hezbollah TV station Al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday night. "The return of assassinations means the return of the explosive operations inside cities."

However, on Sunday, Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds claimed that Israel told Hamas that it would not assassinate its leaders in Gaza as long as they maintain quiet in the area.



Tags Hamas security cabinet Israeli–Palestinian conflict
