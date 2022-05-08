Elad terrorists might strike again - Israel Police chief

The two terrorists who carried out the Elad terror attack on the evening of May 5 have not yet been caught by Israeli security forces which means they might feel backed into a corner, something that Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai said could possibly trigger another attack.

In a situational assessment given on Sunday, Shabtai said the two are "like wounded animals — they have gone without food and water for a long time, and it is not unreasonable that they will do whatever they can or carry out a suicide terror attack to bring the matter to a close."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

They also might try to last it out, he said.

"We will not rest until we get our hands on these terrorists," Shabtai added.