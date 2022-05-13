The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What do Israel's Jewish and Arab citizens think about their security, Israeli governance? -survey

The survey found that 61% of all citizens of Israel are generally fearful of the current security situation in Israel – especially amid a wave of terror attacks in 2022 thus far.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2022 01:16
Jewish and Arab Israelis are seen holding a pro-coexistence rally in Tel Aviv, on May 13, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Jewish and Arab Israelis are seen holding a pro-coexistence rally in Tel Aviv, on May 13, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A survey conducted IDSF/Habithonistim - Israel's Defense & Security Forum asked Jewish and Arab Israelis their thoughts on Israel’s current security situation, as well as opinions on long-standing issues within the greater Israeli-Arab conflict. 

The survey found that 61% of all Israeli citizens are generally fearful of the current security situation in Israel – especially amid the wave of terror attacks in 2022 thus far. While 69% of Jewish Israelis said the situation was frightening to them personally, only 43% of Arab Israelis shared this sentiment. 

Further, roughly 47% of all Israeli citizens said they feel the security presence was lacking, though more Israeli Arabs believed this to be the case – 71% – compared to just 44% within the Jewish sector.

While disagreements remain, Jewish and Arab Israelis both share a distrust for law enforcement – 66% of all citizens of Israel do not trust the police, with the lack of trust among Israeli Arabs standing at 73%. 

Contrary to the Police, Israel’s National Guard is seen in a positive light, with support from 66% of the general public, including 44% of Israeli Arabs. 37% of Israeli Arabs even said they would serve in the national guard for the purpose of providing aid in disaster situations or restoring public order, compared to 54% of Jewish Israelis.

ARAB ISRAELIS demonstrate against violence, organized crime and killings in their communities, outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)ARAB ISRAELIS demonstrate against violence, organized crime and killings in their communities, outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

70% of Jewish respondents claim that Jewish violence against Arabs receives more media coverage than Arab violence against Jews – a sentiment that, surprisingly, 33% of Arab respondents agreed with. 

While Jewish and Arab Israelis do share agreements, major points of contention remain. When asked of the Jewish People's sovereign right to live in the Land of Israel, merely 25% of Israel's Arabs responded that the Jewish People have a right of sovereignty to the Land of Israel, with a significant majority of about 75% believing that there is no justification of the Jewish People's right to sovereignty over the Land of Israel.

When asked about a theoretical war between Israel and an Arab country, 51% of Arab respondents said they would not participate in either side. About 23% of the respondents emphasized that they would support the attacking countries, compared with 26% who said they would support the State of Israel.

"These days… we confront a worrisome reality – A lack of governance in the Negev, a divided public, a lack of a sense of security, an impending (Iranian) nuclear agreement and Hamas dispatching terrorist attacks from Judea and Samaria,” said Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi, the Director-General of IDSF/HaBithonistim. “These challenges require us to mobilize as security experts and understand the reality in order to act together as officers and security experts to reflect the worrisome reality and to take steps for a widespread mobilization."



Tags Israeli Arabs Arab Israeli Arab Israeli conflict Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by