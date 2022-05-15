The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel considering revealing face of fallen elite soldier Emmanuel Moreno

Emmanuel Moreno was a French-born IDF elite officer who was killed in combat during the Second Lebanon War.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 15, 2022 15:26

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 15:28
Israeli soldiers hold an Israeli flag as they leave Lebanese territory during a second day of ceasefire during the Second Lebanon War, near the town of Menara August 15, 2006. (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Israeli military is considering revealing the face of fallen elite officer Lt.-Col. Emmanuel Moreno who was killed in combat during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

After the IDF cleared to reveal the identity of an elite IDF officer who was killed in a firefight in Gaza in 2018,  the Commander of the IDF’s Military Intelligence (AMAN) Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva said that AMAN and the Military Censor are in the midst of discussion to reveal Moreno’s.

“As the head of AMAN I hold working meetings with the censor where we hold discussions about issues,” Haliva said. The identity of Moreno, he added “is a question that is on the table. This is our next discussion.”

Moreno was born in France in 1971 and moved to Israel with his family when he was a year old,  and grew up in the Sanhedria neighborhood of Jerusalem. He enlisted in the IDF’s Sayeret Maktal unit in 1990 and worked in the Shin Bet internal security forces as well.

He was married to Maya and had three children.

A SCENE resulting from the intense Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon that hit northern Israel during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Within a few hours of an Israeli strike, Iran ordered Hezbollah to activate its arsenal. (credit: FLASH90) A SCENE resulting from the intense Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon that hit northern Israel during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Within a few hours of an Israeli strike, Iran ordered Hezbollah to activate its arsenal. (credit: FLASH90)

Moreno was killed in the Baalbek region of Lebanon at the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006. He was buried in Mt.Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem with thousands in attendance.

Among the operations that Moreno took part in was Operation Poisonous Sting during which Mustafa Dirani was taken from his home in Lebanon in May 1994.

Dirani, a commander of the Amal Shiite Lebanese movement was the last man known to have held missing Israeli Air Force pilot Ron Arad. He was released in 2004 in a prisoner exchange with Hezbollah in exchange for kidnapped Israeli businessman Elhanan Tenenbaum.

The military released a recording of Moreno’s voice in 2018 but, he is the only fallen IDF soldier whose image is forbidden for publication, even 16 years after his death. 

In an interview with Ynet News at the time, Moreno’s brother Rabbi Shmuel Moreno said that "we never thought to publicize his voice. We turned to the military censor and asked if this would be possible and they did not object. It is important for us that the beliefs my brother held be heard.”

Yamina MK Matan Kahana, who served alongside Moreno and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sayeret Matkal spoke to him just two days before he was killed.

In an interview ahead of Remembrance Day, Kahana said that Moreno told him that “we are nothing compared to the infantry, armored corps and combat engineering soldiers who fight face to face. They are the real soldiers who do the job.”

"We are doing what is necessary, but our heroic brothers are the ground forces," Moreno is heard saying. 



