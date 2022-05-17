Tens of thousands of people will flock to Mount Meron on Wednesday night to celebrate Lag Ba’omer, exactly one year after 45 people were killed there in a tragic human stampede.

The disaster took place at about 12:45 a.m. on Lag Ba’omer in 2021 which fell on April 30 – when some 20,000 ultra-Orthodox men began to exit a large bonfire held by the Toldos Aharon Hassidic group at a compound just southwest of the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron.

They headed down a narrow passageway known as “Dov Bridge,” which ended in a 90-degree turn to the right and then 11 stairs down to ground level. The stairs were narrower than the passageway, creating a bottleneck. Then, a few people slipped and a human crush began, ending in the largest civilian disaster in Israeli history.

Ahead of the Wednesday night hilula and over the last year, the government carried out extensive work at the religious site demolishing illegally built structures, including the Dov Bridge and widening existing passageways.

Snow falls at Mount Meron, March 15, 2022 (credit: Suleiman Hamud/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

"This is a complicated event since there are many changes that were done to the site and to the way things were,” said Israel Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi. “There are limitations on the number of people allowed on the mountain so only 16,000 will be permitted there at any given moment.”

The event is being coordinated under the responsibility of Religious Services Ministry, whose minister Matan Kahana, stepped down on Friday due to internal Yamina Party politics.

Tickets need to be pre-ordered and will serve as both transportation and entry passes; the entry will be staggered, as 4,000 people will be allowed onto the mountain per hour and will be given passes for a four-hour stay, meaning that no more than 16,000 pilgrims will be on the mountain at any given time.

“If you do not have a ticket you have no business coming to Meron,” Lavi said.

No private vehicles will be allowed to approach the site, and all public and private transportation will be diverted to 11 bus terminals, from which shuttles will ferry people to the complex. In addition, only one bonfire-lighting ceremony will be held; food will not be sold on the site; Rashbi’s grave itself will be run as a moving line, with separate entry and exit lines and a short duration in the tomb itself, and a tent set up outside for those who wish to remain and pray.