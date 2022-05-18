The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lag Ba'omer: Celebrations resume at Meron, one year after deadly tragedy - watch

One year after the disaster at Meron killed 45 people, police have set up new protocols for this year's celebrations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 20:57

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 21:00
Grand Rabbi of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) lights candles in memory of the 45 lost lives at last year's Mount Meron disaster, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)
Grand Rabbi of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) lights candles in memory of the 45 lost lives at last year's Mount Meron disaster, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022.
(photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The celebrations at Mount Meron for Lag Ba'omer took place on Wednesday night, a year after 45 were killed in a stampede that has been the subject of inquiry since. 

This year, 45 memorial candles were lit in memory of the victims. 

After a brief time where Yamina MK Matan Kahana wasn't Religious Affairs Minister, he resumed the role and was placed in charge of running the event. 

Over the past year, the government has ordered extensive changes at the site, demolishing illegally built structures, including Dov Bridge, and widening existing passageways.

Tickets needed to be preordered in order to enter the event and will serve as both transportation and entry passes. Entry is staggered, with 4,000 people allowed per hour. They will be given passes for a four-hour stay, meaning that no more than 16,000 pilgrims will be on the mountain at any time.

Grand Rabbi of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) lights candles in memory of the 45 lost lives at last year's Mount Meron disaster, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) Grand Rabbi of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) lights candles in memory of the 45 lost lives at last year's Mount Meron disaster, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

No private vehicles will be allowed to approach the site, and all public and private transportation will be diverted to 11 bus terminals, from which shuttles will ferry people to the compound.

One bonfire-lighting ceremony will be held; food will not be sold on-site; people will visit the tomb in a moving line, with separate entry and exit lanes and a short duration by the tomb; and a tent will be set up outside for those who wish to remain and pray.



Tags lag baomer Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by