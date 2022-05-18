The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lag Ba'omer 2022: Jews celebrate across Israel - in pictures

Here is how Jews across Israel celebrated Lag Ba'omer this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 22:05
Ultra orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'omer, in ultra-orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Ultra orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'omer, in ultra-orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Lag Ba'omer 2022 came in the wake of the disaster that occurred last year and with a state inquiry underway and new police protocols to ensure public safety. 

Jewish worshipers board the bus to the Lag B'omer festival in Meron, in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2022. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) Jewish worshipers board the bus to the Lag B'omer festival in Meron, in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2022. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) Jews dance during Lag Ba'omer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) Jews dance during Lag Ba'omer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) View of candles in memory of the 45 lost lives at last year's Mount Meron disaster, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) View of candles in memory of the 45 lost lives at last year's Mount Meron disaster, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Followers of Jewish mysticism traditionally hold a yearly pilgrimage to Mt. Meron on the holiday of Lag Ba'omer in order to honor the teachings of the father of Jewish mysticism, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. 

According to the Talmud, a central text in rabbinic Judaism, God created a plague during the time of Rabbi Akiva that killed 24,000 of his students, leaving him with only five. One of the five remaining students was Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai.

While the first 33 days of the Omer are marked by mourning for the students who died, Lag B'aomer signifies a change in mood, as Jewish teachings say it is the day that the plague finally ended. More than that, however, followers of Jewish mysticism observe Lag Ba'omer as the yahrzeit of Rabbi Shimon, the day he died.
Ultra orthodox jews attend Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) Ultra orthodox jews attend Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) Grand Rabbi of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) lights the bonfire, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron, on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90) Grand Rabbi of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) lights the bonfire, during Lag Baomer celebrations, in Meron, on May 18, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Children and their parents gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, on May 17, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Children and their parents gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, on May 17, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)There is a tradition among Hassidic Jews to cut their sons' hair for the first time at Mount Meron when the child is three years old, and this meaningful occasion is marked with candy, songs and dancing.

The bonfires that the followers of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai light are representative of the spiritual light that can be found within the mystical teachings of the Torah, and they are now an intrinsic part of Lag Ba'omer celebrations around the world, but particularly on Mount Meron.
Children and their parents gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, on May 17, 2022, in Tel Aviv (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Children and their parents gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, on May 17, 2022, in Tel Aviv (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)


Tags lag baomer Mount Meron Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by