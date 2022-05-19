The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hamas wins Birzeit University student council elections

The Hamas-affiliated Islamic bloc won 28 seats of the council, while the Martyr Yasser Arafat Bloc, which belongs to the ruling Fatah faction, got only 18 seats.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 19, 2022 03:17
Palestinian students supporting Hamas take part in a rally during an election campaign for the student council at the Birzeit University in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestinian students supporting Hamas take part in a rally during an election campaign for the student council at the Birzeit University in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Hamas has scored a landslide victory in the elections for the student council at Birzeit University in the West Bank.

The Hamas-affiliated Islamic bloc won 28 seats of the council, while the Martyr Yasser Arafat Bloc, which belongs to the ruling Fatah faction, got only 18 seats.

This was not the first time that Hamas had won elections at the university, which is located north of Ramallah.

The student council consists of 51 seats.

A list belonging to the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) won five seats, according to the results of the vote that took place on Wednesday. Voter turnout was 78%.

The results of the elections, which did not come as a surprise, are seen as a sign of Hamas’s growing popularity in the West Bank.

On the eve of the vote, Israeli security authorities arrested seven students from the Hamas list, a move that is said to have contributed to the Hamas victory.

Last year, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called off the elections for the parliament and presidency, citing Israel’s alleged refusal to allow the vote to take place in Jerusalem.

But Abbas’s critics argued that he cancelled the elections, which were supposed to take place in May and July 2021, because of his fear that Hamas would win the parliamentary vote as it did in 2006.

The latest Hamas victory came amid rising tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem and in the aftermath of a wave of Palestinian terrorist attacks.

“This clear victory is another confirmation that the Palestinians support the option of resistance,” Hamas said in a statement after the results were announced.

According to the group, the results are also a sign of support for the role Hamas played in “defending” the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, reference to the violent clashes that took place on the Temple Mount before and during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Thousands of Muslim worshippers raised Hamas flags and banners and chanted slogans in support of the group’s leaders during the prayers at the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Senior Hamas official Zaher Jabareen said that the results of the student council elections send a message to Israel and that the Palestinians cannot be defeated.

The Hamas victory also reflected the will and aspirations of the Palestinians, he added.

Jibril Rajoub, Secretary-General of the Fatah central Committee, said that his faction was “paying the price for the mistakes committed by the Palestinian Authority.”

Headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Fatah is the largest faction of the PLO and its loyalists hold senior positions in the PA’s civilian and security institutions.

Rajoub, a veteran Fatah official and former PA security chief, said that his faction needs to draw the conclusions from is defeat. He also called for a review of the relations between the PA and Fatah.

After the results were announced on Wednesday evening, Palestinians took to the streets in several areas of the West Bank to celebrate the Hamas victory. In some areas, PA security officers were seen setting up checkpoints and confiscating Hamas banners.



Tags Israel Elections Hamas West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by