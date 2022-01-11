The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Students accuse Birzeit University of 'promoting normalization' with Israel

IDF soldiers arrested five students affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian opposition factions, leading to Palestinian students accusing Birzeit University of promoting normalization with Israel/

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 17:05

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2022 17:13
Palestinian students take part in an elections campaign for the Student Council at the Birzeit University campus in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 21, 2008. (photo credit: FADI AROURI/REUTERS)
Palestinian students take part in an elections campaign for the Student Council at the Birzeit University campus in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 21, 2008.
(photo credit: FADI AROURI/REUTERS)
Palestinian students and political activists have demanded the replacement of the administration of Birzeit University for its alleged failure to guarantee the safety of its students.
Some accused the university administration and the Palestinian Authority of collaboration with Israel and promoting normalization between Palestinians and Israelis.
The criticism came after IDF soldiers on Monday arrested five Birzeit University students affiliated with Hamas and other Palestinian opposition factions: Ismail Barghouti, Walid Harazneh, Qassam Nakhleh, Abdel Hafez Sharabati and Mohammed al-Khatib.
On Tuesday, dozens of students demonstrated near the northern entrance to al-Bireh, the twin city of Ramallah, and clashed with IDF soldiers in protest of the arrests. Birzeit University is located a few kilometers north of Ramallah and al-Bireh.
Earlier, the students staged a protest on campus during which they condemned the arrest of their colleagues and criticized the administration, Israel and the PA.
Israeli soldiers seen loading Hamas flags during a patrol at Birzeit University, on the outskirts of the city of Ramallah in the West Bank during an operation on June 19, 2014. Israeli soldiers seen loading Hamas flags during a patrol at Birzeit University, on the outskirts of the city of Ramallah in the West Bank during an operation on June 19, 2014.
The protesters pointed out that students affiliated with the ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas were not among those arrested by the IDF.
They also pointed out that the PA security forces have also been waging a crackdown on students affiliated with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Founded in 1972, Birzeit University describes itself as “the most prestigious Palestinian university, transforming Palestinian higher education through its impact on community awareness, culture and resistance [against Israel].”
Since then, the university has become a hotbed of political activity and Palestinian nationalism directed mostly against Israel.
The Hamas-affiliated Islamic Bloc has a strong presence on campus and its members have won a majority of student council seats in previous elections.
This has created ongoing tensions between the Hamas-affiliated students and those belonging to Fatah on campus.
The tensions reached their peak last month, when Hamas and PFLP supporters on campus held separate ceremonies to mark the anniversary of their groups’ founding.
The university administration tried to limit the ceremonies by closing large halls as part of coronavirus restrictions. 
The PA security forces, for their part, raided and searched dormitories and arrested several students.
Last month, violence erupted between Fatah and Hamas supporters on campus, prompting the administration to briefly suspend studies.
Since Monday’s arrests by the IDF, students and political activists have launched an online campaign calling for the university administration to be replaced.
The organizers of the campaign, titled, “Down with the Birzeit Administration” and “Down with the Administration of Normalization,” accused the heads of the university of being in “collusion” with Israel and the PA to prevent student activities on campus. The campaign specifically targets three senior administration officials.
“The students are being targeted by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” said Nabil, a student at Birzeit University. “The administration is collaborating with the Israelis and the Palestinian Authority by banning student activities. The administration also does not care about its students who are being held by the Palestinian Authority and Israel.”
Earlier this week, the Palestinian group Lawyers for Justice announced that it has documented “serious human rights violations” against Birzeit University students who were held in detention by the PA security forces.
The group quoted three students as saying that each one of them was held in a tiny room resembling a closet during their detention. The students said that because of the small size of the room, they were unable to sit. Additionally, the detained students were held in chains for more than three days, during which time they were deprived of sleep or rest.
One of the students told Lawyers for Justice that he was severely beaten by the PA interrogators.
The three students, who were not allowed to meet any of their family members during the period of their detention, were interrogated about their activities on campus and political affiliations.
Lawyers for Justice called on local and international human rights institutions to pressure the PA to stop its crackdown on university students and to guarantee freedom of opinion and expression, political action and student activity.


