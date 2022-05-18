Israeli security forces find smuggling gate along separation fence

Israel Police, Shin Bet, IDF and Border Police found a "pirate gate" that was being run by an Israeli along the separation fence for the smuggling of weapons, goods and stolen vehicles between Israel and the West Bank.

The case was released for publication on Wednesday. The breach in the fence was located near Umm al-Fahm. A resident of the city placed a gate on a section of the separation fence near his home and charged those wishing to use it a fee.

Both pedestrians and cars used the unauthorized gate, including illegal residents and shipments of stolen goods and weapons. A number of other suspects worked with the main suspect to charge users and help those wishing to use the gate avoid security patrols. Each user was charged between dozens to hundreds of shekels for each trip.

In March, two residents of ​​Khirbet al-Taybeh were arrested on suspicion of involvement in illegal smuggling from the Palestinian side of the separation fence. Three residents of Umm al-Fahm were arrested as well on suspicion of involvement in smuggling from the Israeli side.

A donkey and Palestinian farmers leave through the gate of a fence, part of the security barrier, a they make their way back home after working in olive fields in Salfit in the West Bank October 11, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The detention of the suspects has been extended and an indictment has been filed against one of the suspects from Umm al-Fahm on allegations of weapons-related offenses and aiding and abetting illegal infiltration.