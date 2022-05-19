The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Agriculture Ministry releases annual potato data

According to data presented by retail chains in 2021, most consumers preferred to buy white potatoes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2022 05:35

Updated: MAY 19, 2022 05:44
A potato grows in a field irrigated by recycled waste water in Kibbutz Magen in southern Israel November 15, 2010 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A potato grows in a field irrigated by recycled waste water in Kibbutz Magen in southern Israel November 15, 2010
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

In recent years more and more people are giving up Lag Ba'omer bonfires altogether or uniting bonfires instead of each class or garden had its own bonfire. Like every year, with an increased consumption of potatoes during the bonfires, the Ministry of Agriculture released all the numbers and data about potatoes that are important to know.

Potatoes are a source of carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, and protein. They are also considered the fourth largest crop, in terms of world production volume and consumption, after corn, wheat and rice.

Some will be surprised to know that world production of potatoes, as of 2020, stood at about 359 million tons per year (according to the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO). At the top of the chart is China, which is considered a leader in the potato industry, and produces about 78 million tons.

Israel, on the other hand, produces about 509,000 tons of potatoes, as of 2021. About 222,000 tons of local produce are for Israeli consumption and about 97,000 tons are used as raw material for industrial purposes, about 22 thousand tons are used as potato seeds. About 169 thousand tons are for export, and constitute about 48% of the total export quantities of vegetables from Israel.

In European countries per capita consumption of potatoes per year is estimated at an average of about 80 kg, and the average Israeli consumes about 35 kg of potatoes per year. In some European countries, such as Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium, per capita consumption even reaches up to 100 kg per year.

More than 60 varieties of potatoes are produced in Israel, and new varieties are created every year. In a rough division, most of the potatoes sold in the retail chains are divided into two types: white and red potatoes. However, experts from the Ministry of Agriculture have divided the industry into several varieties that are most common in the marketing chains.

In the red bark varieties: Desiree, Memphis, Mozart, Canberra, and Rodeo; Others with white skin: Sifra and Tyson and selected yellow varieties, among them are the varieties: Celtia, Charlotte, and Nicola.

According to data presented by retail chains in 2021, most consumers preferred to buy white potatoes, whose average price is about NIS 3.81 per kg. This is a decrease of 3.7% in price compared to 2020.

The average price for red potatoes is more expensive and stands at approx. -4.55 NIS per kg. This is also a decrease of about 7% compared to the previous year.

The price of all potato varieties decreased by 4.2% compared to last year. Along with the varieties mentioned, there are gourmet varieties that are usually smaller and especially tasty but is sold in small quantities only.



Tags Israel healthy eating food agriculture
