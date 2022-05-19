Thirteen individuals suspected of terrorist activity were arrested on Wednesday night by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Israeli security forces were active in several areas throughout the West Bank, including the villages of al-'Arub, 'Abidia, Rifida, Bidu and the Qalandiya refugee camp.

Five suspects were arrested in Hebron for alleged involvement in terrorist activities and possession of weapons.

Two wanted persons were arrested in Beit Rima, where Israeli forces also found M-16 rifles and ammunition. Clashes broke out during this operation; dozens of Palestinians threw stones and fired fireworks at IDF soldiers who ultimately dispersed the crowds.

There was an additional violent outbreak in the Ein Beit Ilma refugee camp, during which Palestinians again threw stones and explosives and were met with crowd dispersion. Gunshots were also heard in the area.