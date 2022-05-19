IDF will not open criminal investigation into death of Shireen Abu Akleh

The Israeli military will not be opening a criminal investigation into the death of al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed during a military operation in Jenin last week.

Abu Akleh, 51 years-old from Beit Hanina, was struck by a bullet to the head while covering an IDF raid that saw heavy clashes between forces and Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday.

“In view of the nature of the operational activity, which included intense fighting and extensive exchanges of fire, it was decided that there was no need to open a Military Police investigation at this stage,” read a statement provided to The Jerusalem Post.

“The decision was made in accordance with the Judea and Samaria investigative policy, as approved by the Supreme Court, according to which it does require the opening of a criminal investigation into the death of a Palestinian during operational activity with real combat, unless there is real suspicion of a criminal offence,” the statement added.

An investigation into the shooting is being led by the head of the Commando Brigade, Col. Meni Liberty.

The body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in during a live fire exchange between Palestinians and IDF in Jenin, is brought to the offices of the news channel in Ramallah in the West Bank, May 11, 2022. (credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The military said that they entered Jenin in order to carry out arrests and were met by “widespread and uncontrolled gunfire” as well as accurate shots and improvised explosive devices hurled towards troops. Abu Akleh was killed towards the end of the raid on the outskirts of Burqin near the West Bank city.

According to a report in Haaretz, there were six different instances where Israeli troops opened fire towards armed Palestinains who were near Abu Akleh.

According to the preliminary investigation, while it remains impossible to determine the source of the bullet, there were several possibilities that could have led to her death. One possibility was that as part of the attempt to hit troops, Palestinian gunmen fired hundreds of bullets from several points.

The other possibility they said was that an IDF Force fired several bullets from a special slit in their jeep through a telescopic sight towards the gunmen.

“There remains the possibility” that the reporter who was standing near the gunmen “was hit by the force’s shots against the terrorists,” the army said adding that she had been some 200m from the troops.

All Palestinian witnesses, including the other journalists who were with her have denied that there were gunmen in the vicinity and have blamed soldiers for shooting her.

Though the Palestinians have continued to refuse to work with Israel regarding the investigation into her death, “Getting the bullet for a professional ballistic examination may determine between the options,” the army said.

Though it has still not been determined who fired the bullet that hit her, her death sparked international outrage against Israel and IDF forces.